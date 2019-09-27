One hundred years ago – September 1919

× Expand File image

BEAUTY ABOUNDS IN STONY CREEK

Miss Gladys Ryther was crowned in a voting contest conducted by L.F. Lynch, a Stony Creek merchant, extending over a period of several weeks. Miss Ryther, by a majority of more than two to one, has been declared the prettiest girl in the town.

The votes for the four leading candidates were as follows, Gladys Ryther, 343, Geneva Fuller, 160, Theresa Hull, 133 and Mildred Gill, 124. Other young ladies entered in the contest were Myrtle Harris, Viola Baker, Majority Fry, Myrtle Brooks, Durella Camp, Margaret Arehart and Alberta Murray.

Mr. Lynch presented Miss Ryther with five dollars as the first prize. Two dollars was given to Miss Fuller and a box of chocolates went to Miss Hull.

Considerable interest was given to the contest as is indicated by the number of votes which were cast. Miss Ryther is the daughter of Warren Ryther. She is considered to be one of the most attractive girls in Warren County, possessing an almost perfect figure, large full eyes and a beautiful head of hair. She enjoys the friendship and admiration of the townspeople and is noted locally for her personal beauty.

Miss Geneva Fuller is the daughter of Chub Fuller. Miss Theresa Hull is the granddaughter of Edward Hull and Miss Myrtle Gill is the daughter of Chester Gill.

(Note …On July 20th and Aug. 10, 2019, in this column, I wrote about Maud Ryther, 19, the sister of Gladys Ryther who traveled to New York City to work as a domestic and came up missing soon there after.

Her father, Warren Ryther heard that she had been seen in Vermont, probably recognized because she was beautiful and had a large birthmark on her cheek. Immediately, on Aug. 4, 1919, he went there in an effort to locate her and at that was the last the newspaper wrote on the subject.

The Ryther family I found to be very interesting and I would be happy to hear from any reader with knowledge as to what ever became of these special girls.)

TOUGH MEAT ON THE HOUGH

A 3-year-old bull owned by L.W. Brooks of Stony Creek, was butchered by George Brown and when it was dressed it weighed 600 pounds.

The bull was purchased at Lake George recently by George and John Fodder who, when leading him, narrowly escaped serious injury when the enraged animal attacked the brothers as they were heading toward home and George was thrown in a ditch. (Note – George obviously got his revenge even if he had to hold his dinner fork in his left hand.)

LOOKING FOR GLORY

L.F. Lynch is running for Supervisor of Stony Creek. He says, “One of the first things I would like to do, if I were nominated and elected Supervisor of the town of Stony Creek, would be to try to do the same for the town as Christopher Columbus did for America, namely, put it on the map.” (Note - Present day Stony Creek news. I recently heard that my good friend, plumbing and heating man, Phil Coletti, casually walked into a 2019 Stony Creek Town Board meeting and when he came out, he was surprised to find himself recruited as a newly elected member of the board. The town board is indeed lucky to have him and in my opinion they could not have chosen a better man for the job.)

WEDDING BELLS RINGING

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Schrader, were wed on Aug. 20, 1919 and have commenced housekeeping in Sylvester Dunkley’s house. Mr. Schrader is taking a position at the Warrensburgh Woolen Mill. The bride, the former Miss Julia Johnson, of Herkimer, is the granddaughter of Mrs. Warren Bowen of River Street, Warrensburgh.

Thought for the day – Choose your mate as you choose your shoes …for comfort and long wear. -Kipfer