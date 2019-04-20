One hundred years ago — April 1919

TIME REVOLVES ON A TREADMILL

In this column, in the March 13 issue of The Sun, I wrote about the historic 1804 Stephen Griffing house, opposite Thurman Station, changing hands after the land had been deeded to the family for 119 years. The original house is said to have been a log house that was later built into a family home facing northeast before it was relocated facing the road as it is today.

After the death of Henry Griffing, the extensive holding, containing two farms properties, was sold first to Orley Hazelton and later to Arthur W. Perryman of Chestertown for timber rights on the original 240 acres plus 60 acres later added on.

I have always found it interesting how history repeats itself time and time again. This carnival-like affair in Thurman in 1919 was very similar to the memorable time when the contents of the Merrill Magee House, in Warrensburg, was sold at auction after the death of direct Griffing descendant Grace Merrill Lown Magee in 1979 when the property became the possession of Florence and Ken Carrington.

This sale will be best remembered when Grace’s cherished 1934 Packard chauffeur driven automobile was sold. Grace’s bedroom set is in my guest room today. Grace’s husband, Edward M.P. Magee’s matching hand-painted bedroom set is in South Glens Falls, the possession of former Warrensburg resident Grant Fisher. Grant is the son of the late Warrensburg author Marie Fisher.

BROUGHT TO TOWN FOR SAFEKEEPING

The household goods from the Griffing homestead, in Thurman, owned by the late Henry Griffing, have been brought to the village of Warrensburgh and placed in the vacant store in the north end of the Crandall-MaGann block where they will be sold by the administrator of the estate, Mr. Hazelton.

Among the outstanding articles is a grandfather’s clock of considerable vintage with an age and antique pattern which is of considerable value.

(Note — It would be interesting to know just where that time honored old clock is today.)

RAIN PUTS A DAMPER ON SALE

The auction sale of farming implements and tools of the late Henry Griffing, advertised for Saturday, March 29, 1919 at the Griffing farm, at Thurman Station, was postponed on account of unfavorable weather conditions until April 8, 1919 at 1:30 p.m.

The sale was conducted by Orley Hazelton, administrator of the Henry Griffing estate and W.D. Walling acted as auctioneer.

Warrensburgh News — April, 1919 — The auction sale of farm machinery, tools, wagons, sleighs, cutter, plows, harrow, land roller, etc. and also 2,300 feet of pine boards, at the Griffing farm, in Thurman, was attended by a large crowd and everything was sold at good advantage. Prices in some cases were high and very satisfactory to Orley Hazelton.

Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Lanfear will move, April 10, 1919, to their new home on the Griffing farm.

HENRY GRIFFING REMEMBERED

If there are any ghosts roaming the halls of the old Griffing farmhouse, it would be, without a doubt, that of Henry Griffing. He was an author, a man who respected his ancestry and spent his life guarding it and honoring his forefathers. He co-authored the book, “Stephen Griffing: His ancestors and Descendants,” in 1911.

Mr. Griffing was born July 28, 1839, in Thurman, the year after Stephen Griffing II, acquired the little 1833 Griffing farmhouse which later evolved many years later into becoming the Merrill Magee House in Warrensburgh. It was not until 1911 that the final wing was built onto Stephen’s house.

Henry was the son of Nathaniel and Susan Boyd Griffing