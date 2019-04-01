One hundred years ago — March 1919

HORSE AND AUTOMOBILE, BAD COMPANIONS

Ira Millington, of Bakers Mills, was severely injured in an accident there Friday morning, March 14, 1919. He was driving his team in front of the store of Morehouse & Lawrence and leading a horse behind his wagon.

The lead horse was frightened by an automobile and became fractious. Mr. Millington started to get out of the wagon in order to better control the animal and became entangled in the lines. He was thus trapped and thrown under the feet of one of the forward horses and his collar bone and several ribs were broken and he received a number of painful bruises.

He was taken to the home of his brother, William Millington and Dr. Lee, of North Creek, was called to attend him.

WAR HERO, HOME AT LAST

Sgt. John E. Whipple, of Warrensburgh, some time ago was reported killed in action in France. This was an untrue story. He was, however, severely wounded and has been sent back home.

After being wounded on the battlefield, he laid for hours before assistance came and the first man who attempted to help him was instantly killed by a shot through his eye just as he lifted him. Several hours later, he was moved back of the lines and it was more than a week before his wounds received more than superficial dressing.

Now back home, an ugly wound in his chest is healing, but one of his arms is still very stiff.

BOYS IN TROUBLE

Claude Smith, son of Asa Smith and brother of Dennis Smith, which furnishes him with a pedigree in much notoriety in Warrensburgh, is in the county jail at Lake George to await the action of the next grand jury on a charge of stealing a horse and wagon belonging to Ludwick D. Wilsey, from the latter’s farm north of Warrensburgh.

Smith has served a term in the Albany penitentiary. His father and brother were also in at the same time, the whole bunch having been convicted of stealing sheep at the Whittemore farm at The Glen road.

LADY PASSES AWAY, BABY SURVIVES

Mrs. Francis A. Culver, of Chestertown, died Friday, March 7, 1919, in the Glens Falls Hospital. She was the daughter of Herbert Vanderwerker.

She gave birth to a child on March 5, 1919, and her condition was good until the following day when she was taken with jaundice. She was buried in the Leggett Cemetery in Chestertown.

(Note – Jaundice is an acute complication of the liver.)

SWEET AND SOUR NOTES

George Hill’s cow ate some Paris Green (poison) the other day and Mr. Hill is in the market for a new cow.

In Bakers Mills, Charles T. Fuller is very ill with dropsy. Lewis Morehouse and John Dalaba are busy making maple syrup.

Alfred C. Stone, of North Warrensburgh, bought a cow, a calf and a pig of Morgan Gearing recently.

Ralph Daggett has returned from Bakertown, where he was employed in the lumber woods.

Mrs. Elmer Waldon, of North Creek, is the owner of a new piano.

Mrs. Howard VanAuken, 25 years old, of Corinth, died of the Spanish Influenza. Her parents are Mr. and Mrs. Lafayette Knowlton, of Stony Creek.

In Chestertown, calicoes dress goods are 15 cents a yard at Kettenbach’s store. Ten pounds of sugar is 98 cents, and fancy rice is 11 cents a pound. Congoleum floor covering is 50 cents a yard.