One hundred years ago — May 1919

BEST VERSION OF A HARD LIFE

George Maxim, 18, who was nearly totally blinded as a young boy when it is alleged some older boys rubbed sand in his eyes while playing at school, helps his uncle Ransom Maxim drawing pulp wood.

This boy, who is of a good build and beyond the average intelligence for his age, although handicapped by his sad infirmity, is of great assistance to his uncle.

George attended Batavia School for the Blind and learned to operate a typewriter. Eye specialists state that permanent injury was done to his sight by the sand, and there is no hope for him to ever regain his vision.

The blind boy walks behind his uncle’s wagon holding on to the rigging to guide him in the right direction while drawing pulp wood.

CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER

Pearl Marcellius was charged with manslaughter in the first degree and was brought to trial for the second time in the Saratoga County Court at Ballston Spa on Feb. 17, 1919. A special panel of 100 jurors was drawn for the trial.

The girl was indicted for killing John Foles at her home at Rock City Falls after he had forcefully broken into her home a second time during the same afternoon. The girl was convicted and sentenced to four years in Auburn Prison.

Pearl Marcellius was at one time employed in the Warrensburgh Woolen Mill Company’s factory on Milton Avenue and she has many relatives here who are very interested in her tragic case.

(Note – As I currently live at this previous mill location, it is a strange feeling to realize that this poor young girl once labored at what is now my front lawn.)

WARRENSBURGH CEMETERY EXPANDS

The 17-acre addition to the village cemetery was purchased last fall from the estate of Lemuel Woodward, running from Hudson Street, and located across from the old cemetery, to Echo Lake.

It will be developed during the present season and a landscape artist will be engaged at once to plot the land and lay out the lots, walks and drives. The tract is level and free from rocks and trees and the soil is light but firm — making it perfect for cemetery purposes.

The land will provide ample space for many years to come. In the old cemetery, there is but little room left. Thirty lots were sold last year and only 25 remain vacant. The epidemic of influenza last winter considerably increased the natural death rate and made as unusual demand for burial plots in the cemetery. This made it necessary to develop the addition sooner than anticipated. Fred W. King will be president of the cemetery association and Charles F. Burhans will be vice-president.

(Note – I am reminded of that day, back in 1959, when I went riding with my mother-in-law, Ida Hadden, and she wanted to visit the cemetery. She got out of the automobile and said to me, “Let me introduce you to all of my friends. They are all here!” For the next hour or more, I heard wonderful stories of her days and her friends who once worked with her at the shirt factory. In July of 1971, when she was 94 years old, she joined them there.)

SWEET AND SOUR NOTES

Friday, April 30, 1919, was said to be the coldest April day in 17 years.

The price of whiskey has been going up so fast that there is probably less of it going down.

Measles have broken out in Hooper’s Mines.