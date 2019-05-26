One hundred years ago — May 1919

ODD FELLOW’S PLAN AHEAD

Warrensburgh Lodge, No. 488, I.O.O.F, at their regular April monthly meeting on Tuesday night, voted to purchase a building lot from Emerson S. Crandall, adjoining his downtown residence lot on Main Street, Warrensburgh, at a price of $1,000.

The lodge, which was organized on March 17, 1881, does not contemplate building at once but ultimately the site will be graced by an Odd Fellows temple of imposing dimensions.

OLD BUILDING, LONG HISTORY

(Note – This stately old building has a long history. In 1919, the building lot was purchased from Emerson Crandall whose fine, old, white Victorian home still stands today next door, north of the building in mention on Main Street.)

Mr. Crandall owned the Crandall Block, a three-story, wood-frame, business block across the street which he had built in 1893, and the stores and apartments there burned in a fierce, memorable fire on Feb. 9, 1927, well after his death in 1926.

Although the land was purchased in 1919, the Odd Fellows did not build and move into their new home until 1926. The building eventually became the home of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, named Haskell Brothers Post 4821 after brothers Eldon and Ray Haskell. Eldon was killed in World War II in Italy in June of 1944 and Ray died 46 days later in France. Ray’s body returned home on May 7, 1948 and he is buried in the Warrensburg Cemetery.

Many years ago, around 1938, the Warrensburg Central School rented rooms in this building for a short period of time to compensate for their over-abundance of students while they were building a new school. My good friend, the late Jane Monroe Combs, used to tell me stories about those bye-gone days when she was a student there.

MODERN DAY HISTORY

In 1973, when everyone was looking forward to the 200th, 1813, anniversary of Warrensburg, the “Queen Village of the Adirondacks,” Isabelle Cornell, a dynamic lady, decided that it was high time that the town and the historical society had a local history museum.

With the help of Supervisor Charles Hastings, she achieved her goal. The town provided rent and utilities on the first floor at the VFW to provide her with the space to achieve her dream. The museum opened in June of 1975 and only remained open during the summer.

For a couple of years, I was a volunteer and guide. At one of Mrs. Cornell’s weekly guest speaker’s nights, I was pleased to become acquainted with my friend, Mark Frost who is today the editor of the Chronicle newspaper. He is, and was, a great history lover and story teller!

After Mrs. Cornell died, her husband, Junius R. Cornell took over as director — and after his death, I became director for a short time. Today, Steve Parisi is museum director, and all he has achieved over the years has been amazing, truly a labor of love. The Warrensburg Museum, thanks to Steve, is a place that the town is proud to have as their own.

A LOT OF STORIES TO BE TOLD

The Odd-Fellows moto was to “educate orphans, visit the sick, relieve the distressed and bury the dead.” To walk into the shadows of the old Odd-Fellows Hall, which was on the top floor of the building, was like walking into another world.

In my bedroom are two chairs rescued from that great hall that were a gift many years ago from my late friend, Mitch Abood, the local barber. They have high backs with hand-carved dog heads on their crest and hinged seats that can be picked up to store papers in the compartment underneath.

I will never forget the day that, then councilman, Dean Ackley and I were touring those rooms and opened a closet door to find a coffin with a human skeleton inside it. I knew immediately that it was real person because the teeth were badly decayed. We found out afterward that it was used for Odd Fellows ceremonies.

I understand that it was stored in later years at the Alexander Funeral Home, and I was present a couple of years ago when these ancient bones were buried by the Warrensburg Historical Society in a ceremony in the front-row section of the prestigious, old side of the Warrensburg Cemetery.

I heard the tale that the nameless male skeleton was that of a dead derelict found under a bridge in a city area in New York, but I do not know if this story is true.