One hundred years ago — May 1919

THE BITTER END OF WINTER

When the ice went out of the Schroon River on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 26 and 27, 1919, it took with it six of 10 new piers and three old ones belonging to the Schroon River Pulp and Paper Company in Burnhamville, besides a long string of boon poles which are used in holding back the logs in the spring log drive.

It is feared that many hundreds of logs would be lost as the high water floated those that were banked in this vicinity, but the damage was not as bad as was feared.

(Note – It is hard to imagine logs jamming the Schroon River along River Street as was a common sight those many years ago.)

GENTLEMAN CRIES FOUL

An aged Boltonite, Franklin Terrell, of Bolton Landing, long past the “aught to know better” age, admits that he is an “easy mark.”

He claims that he has been victimized by Mrs. Leroy Johnson of Glens Falls who, posing as Miss Bertha Green, won his love and trust and secured $200 of his money and a diamond ring. He isn’t willing to pay that much for experience and wants his property back.

Mr. Terrell appeared before Judge Calhoun S. Enches in the Glens Falls City Court and sought to have a warrant issued for the arrest of Mrs. Johnson who resides on Pearl Street in Glens Falls. Mr. Terrell alleges that the woman got his money and ring by representing herself as a single woman and encouraging his advances.

The aged lothario said both she and her husband made threats against him with the intent of extorting his money. The woman surrendered the diamond ring but denied that he ever gave her $200. The district attorney is investigating the matter which has garnered much attention locally.

NEW BRIDGE PROMISED

Warrensburgh Sen. James Emerson’s bill providing for the payment by the state of 50 percent of the cost of constructing a new bridge across the Hudson River at Riverside was passed by the Senate on Monday, April 1, 1919.

The bridge is located near the Riverside Station and connects the towns of Johnsburgh and Chestertown, forming a very important link at the entrance of the Adirondacks.

STONY CREEK LIBRARY CELEBRATES

The free public library at Stony Creek, established two years ago, through the efforts of Miss Florence J. Ashley, of Troy, a summer visitor, has become a flourishing institution. William Frear, of Troy, has sent along a very beautiful book of his five weeks of travel in 1889 in Europe.

(Note – On June 1, 2019 the library will celebrate the history of Stony Creek entitled “The Other Side of the Creek.” In 1980, Janice Whipple and the local Stony Creek Historical Society published the book, “Stony Creek Then & Now.” In 1989, Carol LaGrasse, Peter LaGrasse and myself wrote and published the book, “An Enduring Heritage, a History of Stony Creek.” Those were happy times!)

OLD HOTEL, NEW PROPRIETOR

The Maple Grove Hotel, formerly The Trimble, on lower Main Street, Warrensburgh, was opened May 29, 1919 as a temperance (no alcohol) hotel by the new proprietor W.H. Kelley. He has announced that it will be open year-round to receive boarders and transients. The house is now being repainted.