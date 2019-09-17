One hundred years ago - September 1919

× Expand File image

Because of the troubling times that we all live in currently, many of us think nostalgically of “the good old days.” Upon reading the newspapers of a hundred years ago, we come to realize that life back than was far from serene and held many awful tragedies.

LADY IN A FOREIGN LAND

Miss Emily Stevens, a guest of Camp Cedar, on Schroon Lake, near Pottersville, was drowned in the lake at 1 o’clock in the afternoon on Aug. 22, 1919. She was in a canoe with her landlady, Mrs. Fox and a little girl when the frail craft was upset near the shore, but in rather deep water. Miss Stevens, after a brief struggle, was drowned, but the others succeeded in getting ashore. The body was recovered and Coroner James E. Goodman was summoned from Warrensburgh.

Miss Stevens had been at the camp all of the season and had previously roomed with Mrs. Fox in Philadelphia, but the latter knew little about her personal life and was unable to furnish the names of any of her relatives. The body, by direction of the coroner, was removed to the undertaking rooms in Warrensburgh and she was embalmed.

It was later determined, upon examination, that she was a resident of London, England. Unable to locate any of her relatives, she was buried in the Warrensburgh Cemetery.

Miss Stevens, 40 years old, was of a refined appearance and was evidently a woman of breeding and culture. Evidentially her family, if she had one, will probably never know what ever became of her. This is a mystery that has so far yet never been solved.

RIVERSIDE TRAGEDY

Mrs. J.G, Earl, of Albany, was instantly killed, at about 4:14 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon, when she was struck by a southbound D&H train at the bridge crossing just above the Riverside Station. Her skull was fractured and she was dragged several feet before the train was stopped. The body was removed to North Creek and from that place it was shipped to Albany.

Mrs. Earl, with her young daughter, had been occupying a cottage in Riverside Grove for several days and they were starting for the post office to mail a letter.

The young girl crossed the track safely and Mrs. Earl stopped to wait for the train to pass and stood too close to the track where she was struck by the first car of the train as many people about the station watched in horror. When she was picked up she was apparently unconscious and she died almost immediately. Mrs. Earl was about 40 years old.

LOCAL MAN LOSES ARM

Jesse Ingraham, a former and well known resident of Warrensburgh, lost his left arm on Thursday morning, Aug. 28, 1919, in an accident in the Stevens & Thompson Paper Company’s mill at Middle Falls where he had only been employed since Aug. 1, 1919.

Mr. Ingraham was working overtime on a new machine, a pulp grinder, when he reached with his right hand to replace a slipping belt, his foot slipped and he fell against the machine, his left hand striking the grinder and being drawn between the rapidly revolving knives. The arm was mangled and crushed to a pulp to the elbow before he could withdraw it.

Nearby workmen were able to partially stop the flow of blood until Dr. Rogers, of Greenwich, arrived and he could be taken to the Troy hospital where the arm was amputated to a little above the elbow.

Jesse Ingraham has a wife and two children. He was a clerk in the Warrensburgh Post Office for eight years and his friends here are deeply sympathetic for his plight.

LITTLE BOY GONE

Robert Sentenne Woodward, son of Mr. & Mrs. Lawrence Woodward, died on a Sunday afternoon in Saratoga Springs after a short illness of acute diabetes. He was two years old, lacking thirteen days.

His body was brought to Warrensburgh to the residence of his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. C.S. Woodward on Hudson Street and he was later buried was in the Warrensburgh Cemetery.