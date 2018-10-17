Organizers seeking Greens Tea volunteers

Elizabethtown Social Center

The Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club meets Thursday, Nov. 1, to work on the Greens Tea — their annual holiday craft sale and luncheon.

The Greens Tea benefits our local emergency squad and fire departments. The event offers wreaths, locally made crafts, baked goods, a basket raffle and a luncheon. Anyone who would like to help should come ready to begin working on wreaths and crafts to sell at the December event.

New garden club members and guests are always welcome! If you love to make crafts and would like to use this hobby to give back to the community, this is the perfect time of year to try the garden club.

Bring a bagged lunch for an 11 a.m. start. Coffee and dessert are provided. Contact garden club President Louise vonBrockdorff at 518-962-4095 for more information.

Mark your calendars now for the 2018 Greens Tea held at the United Church of Christ (UCC) parish hall on Friday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1p.m.

Yoga this week includes Karin DeMuro’s Monday class at 4:30 p.m. and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Jessica Green will offer her next free computer basics class on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. She will discuss internet safety and browser navigation.

United Health Care will offer a free presentation on Medicare at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 26. Get answers to Medicare questions. Registration is not required.

The center will be haunted on Friday, Oct. 26, for our teen rec members. Dress in costume and come prepared for tricks and treats. Prizes will be awarded!

For more information about Elizabethtown Social Center programming, visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.