Panda cats and tiny panthers, oh my!

× Expand Photo provided Panda

Say hello to Panda, this week’s featured pet.

If you remember the column from a few weeks ago about Sweet Pea, the loving beagle with the sad back story, then you already know Panda’s as well. Left abandoned in a house with no food or water and filled with animal feces, Panda and her two sisters were rescued along with Sweet Pea and other pets and brought to the shelter. These three pretty black and white girls have blossomed here at the shelter. Of the three, Panda is the sweetest and most outgoing of the group. She is an easy-going and calm cat, who warms up to people quickly and adores attention. She doesn’t mind being held and keeps her claws sheathed when climbing out of your arms. She is a playful girl, who’s attention is easily engaged. Panda is one of those cats who has a soft but high-pitched trilling meow, that makes her sound a bit like a bird and makes her even more endearing if possible.

Panda gets along fabulously with her sisters and has no problem with other cats. We know that she did fine living with Sweet Pea and assume she’d get along great with other friendly dogs. She loves people and would be a great cat to have around kids, with her gentle nature. One would be hard-pressed to find something negative to say about our pretty Panda! Plus, she’s a beautiful girl, about 10 months old with a slight build, super-soft long fur and light-gold eyes. If you’re looking for a loving and laid-back kitty to add to your home, you couldn’t go wrong with a sweetheart like Panda.

Did you know that this Saturday, Aug. 17, is National Black Cat Appreciation Day? Black cats are awesome, and we at the North Country SPCA think they should be appreciated every day. If you don’t have a black cat to appreciate in your life, well, why ever not? Come down to the shelter to meet one of our black beauties and get a tiny panther in your home today.

Local master craftsman Sid Ward will be bringing his beautiful cutting boards to the Keene Valley Farmers Market this Sunday, Aug. 18. Sid’s beautiful, handmade cutting boards are truly a one-of-a-kind work of art. These make wonderful gifts, but you’ll probably be tempted to pick up a few for yourself! Sid will be generously donating all of that day’s sales to the North Country SPCA.