U.S. Army photo VT-032120-Vermont-Ramblings-by-Tom-1918-photo "The American spirit is strong and together we will overcome this new challenge," writes Tom Pinsonneault. Pictured: U.S. Army Camp Hospital No. 45, in Aix-Les-Bains, France, during the Spanish flu pandemic of World War I.

The Spanish flu of 1918-1920, a pandemic that claimed the lives of more than all of the civilians and soldiers killed during World War 1. It is said that the Spanish flu infected an estimated 5oo million people worldwide and was responsible for the death of an estimated 20 to 50 million victims.

The Spanish flu (variously called the influenza or flu) is believed by some to have originated in the United States on a military base in the state of Kansas although, France, China and Great Britain were highly suspect as points of origin. And, although it is called the Spanish flu it is not likely that it originated in Spain.

In that time in history there were no effective medicines to combat such a pandemic. Various medicines were used and people did what they thought was right to stop the spread of the flu, but the flu exacted a toll. It is estimated that in the United States 15,000 souls perished and 280,000 hospitalized in consequence of the Flu.

During the first year of the Spanish flu Pandemic life expectancy in the United States dropped about 12 years. Although the flu continues to threaten us, as of 2010 it was no longer considered a global threat.

I think it a fair statement to say that during the Spanish Flu Pandemic everyone knew someone who had been affected by the flu, in one way or another.

My Grandfather, Alfred and his wife, Alexa, lived in Bennington, Vermont, during the Spanish influenza. They had six children and lost two of those children to the flu. Alfred worked as a bartender at the Eagles Club and every night, during the influenza, when he returned home he brought a jar of whiskey with him to share with my grandmother, when the children were safely in bed and asleep.

My grandfather always maintained that it was the whiskey that helped spare him and his wife from the flu.

Today, we are faced with another pandemic, the coronavirus, which is having a world wide impact on all phases of people’s lives. Major sporting events are being postponed along with other event in which large crowds would be in attendance. Schools and universities are extending vacation time and many universities are conducting classed via on-line services and theaters and other forms of mass entertainment are taking similar precautions. Other types of closures and cancellations are bound to occur, all in an effort to limit person to person contact.

Other countries are finding ways to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. At this time the country of Italy has totally shut down; banning all public event and meetings and that is the very least. South Korea and China are also implementing programs to help contain the spread of the virus and hospitals and medical facilities worldwide are gearing-up to handle the surge in victims seeking medical attention.

A saving grace for us, if you will allow, is that today we are better equipped to deal with this new pandemic. Our medical and scientific communities are better prepared to help contain and slow the spread of this new virus and our communications network is very strong, helping to keep people informed and up-dated.

The American spirit is strong and together we will overcome this new challenge. For myself, I have been thinking of my grandfather and trying to decide if it was whiskey or really a good bourbon. ■

— Writer Tom Pinsonneault lives in Orwell, Vermont.