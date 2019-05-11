Pickleball season has begun

File photo Elizabethtown Social Center

The sun is out and the nets are up at the Elizabethtown Social Center tennis and pickleball courts!

All community members are welcome to use the Lawrence Way courts. The center does not charge membership fees and receives no public monies toward their upkeep. Players are asked to donate to offset maintenance costs, which average $2,750 per year.

The following donations are suggested: $10 per month for regular players, $5 per couple per day for visitors or $50 for the season (generally nets are up mid-April until threat of frost/snow in November.)

We encourage local children to play for free. Equipment is available to borrow at the social center during open hours.

The social center is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, so donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law and can be made at the social center at 7626 U.S. Route 9 or mailed to P.O. Box 205, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.

Lawrence Way can be found in-between Egglefield Ford and the bridge at the intersection of Route 9 and River Street. Players may use the Facebook group “Social Center Pickleball and Tennis” to arrange meeting times or find playing partners.

A boater safety course will be offered at the center Sunday, May 19, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Capts. Heather and Brian Olson will present the New York State Parks-approved class. The class is free. Adults and children age 10 or older may register. Contact the Olsons at 873-2476 for more information or to register.

Yoga during the week of May 13 includes Karin DeMuro’s Monday class at 4:15 p.m. and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday.

ACAP will offer child-care basics for teens Tuesday, May 14, at noon. The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday, May 16, Writers Group meets at 1 p.m. and American Legion meets at 7 p.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.