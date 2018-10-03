Please don’t take the driveway

My husband and I moved from our home in Saranac to the Plattsburgh area 11 years ago, after 43 years in the home we had built for our family of three daughters.

By 2007, these young ladies were out on their own, with the oldest in Wisconsin, the middle one in Saranac Lake and the youngest in Albany when we made this transition.

The house was built on the top of a hill overlooking the Saranac River, resulting in a long driveway and 72 steps to get to road level. At the bottom of the hill, was a trailer in which Grandma Gosselin resided.

While going through some papers the other day, I ran across the following email from our youngest daughter, Susan, that we received during the moving process and still brings tears to my eyes.

“If you have to move…..could you please save the following for me? The big tree I used to climb — otherwise all I will have are the memories of the feats that I could, in no way, accomplish today. The big sand pit up in the back — where Angie and I used to pretend we were lost in the desert and couldn’t crawl up the hill.

“The pine trees — I vaguely remember them being “little” but definitely remember hiding out in them and once even helping Dad trim branches from the bottom rows…. I cut one, he cut about 100! The stairs to the mailbox — because someday I would like $1 for every time I went down those steps to get the mail or to visit the greatest grandmother on the face of the earth.

“The side hill — because I still remember the year Angie and I waited behind the big tree at the bottom for Grandma to leave her home with her friend for dinner so we could put her Christmas tree up “one last time.” The driveway — because where else can a kid go crashing down an embankment in a little red wagon with your sister and after you pick the dirt out of your teeth, do it all over again?

“It was at the crest of this driveway that we three girls, after being told by Dad that we were not getting that puppy, saw the brand new dog house that he built that day and hear his words, ‘Go get the darn dog.’ (Tony was the best dog that three girls could ever have.)

“The garage up the hill — how else can Angie repeatedly describe to my sons the day I ‘tried to fly’ off a ladder from the attic when I was attacked by bees? The cellar, especially the front half where I still remember the year “Santa” left us doll houses on that big red cart with the ‘doll house family from Stepford.’

“Well, since these requests are most likely rather impossible—I am okay with that—I have pictures and wonderful memories of an amazing childhood with relatively cool parents who raised three mature, responsible women. It’s not the house that makes the family; it’s the family that makes the home!”

We have lived close to Plattsburgh since our move from Saranac and enjoy the convenience of our location. However, I must admit that every time I drive by our “old” home, I have mixed emotions —melancholy thoughts about our life there along with hopes that the new residents make as many wonderful memories as our family did.

