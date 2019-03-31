Prepare for rainy season with rain water seminar

The Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club will welcome Amy Calkins and the Essex County Soil and Water Conservation District on Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m. Amy will present “Rain Gardens and Rain Barrels.”

File photo Elizabethtown Social Center

Rain water can cause problems when it falls onto developed land. It may cause depressions in your lawn where it lands after coming off the roof. It may end up carrying sediment into our waterways.

Whether your concern is the aesthetics of your own yard or helping to preserve our rivers and streams, this program can help. Learn how rain barrels can reduce the amount of runoff coming off your roof and offer a source of water for the garden. Rain gardens can help reduce and detain rainwater as well as reduce the amount of sediments in the runoff.

The Garden Club meets the first Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Bring a bagged lunch; coffee and dessert are provided. Contact Garden Club President Louise von Brockdorff at 518-962-4095 for more information.

The Elizabethtown Social Center is pleased to host the annual Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament on Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m. sharp. The chess tournament is sponsored by the Amsel-Prime family in memory of Dr. Melvyn B. Amsel who loved chess!

Our final coffeehouse of the season, Discover North Country Jazz, will be Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. featuring the Adirondack Jazz Repertoire Ensemble.

Yoga during the week of April 1 includes Karin DeMuro’s 4:30 p.m. Monday class and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday.

Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesday at 7 p.m. Open pickleball for adults is offered Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. in the Elizabethtown-Lewis auditorium. The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

On Thursday, April 4, Writers Group meets at 1 p.m. and Dr. Emma Summers’ class “Stable and Able” is at 4:15 p.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on facebook. Contact the social center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.