Remembering ‘Mom’

File photo Jan Gosselin retired from NNYSDOCCS after 25 years of service. She lives in Plattsburgh with her husband, Bob, and has three daughters, three grandsons and one great-grandson. Readers are welcome to contact Sun columnist Jan Gosselin at adirondackgrannygoose@gmail.com.

I think of her often. However, Mother’s Day definitely brings me back in time remembering the person who is responsible for my existence. Mom was the second-oldest child in an impoverished family of 11 children. In spite of a strong desire for education, she was forced to quit high school in her junior year due a lack of suitable clothes. She became a live-in housekeeper/babysitter for a family and remained there until she met and married my father.

When she and Dad married, they had a small, outdoor reception. Most brides dream of their beautiful wedding dress, but she opted out of this gown so she would have money to dress her youngest brother and sister for the event. She purchased a suit for her 4-year-old brother and made her 6-year-old sister a dress from a coat lining. My Aunt Hope still talked about her dress when she was in her 80s!

My father worked away from home for most of their married life, resulting in her basically being a single parent to their four children. No small feat in 2019; I can’t even imagine the trials in the early 1950s. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I now realize what a difficult teenager I was, and I am certain that I made her quite a bit older than her chronological years. Fortunately, two of her four children were boys and were a reprieve from dealing with teenage girls.

We did have fun times, and she frequently drove my best friend and her mom from Chazy Lake to Malone to the Skyliner (now the Moose Club) to listen to our favorite band, The Falcons. One night on the way home, she hit an ice patch and ended up with the front of the car in a snow drift.

Fortunately someone stopped and got us out, and there was no damage to the car. When Dad came home for the weekend on Friday afternoon, he commented, “Boy, the wind must have really blown. Your car’s grill is packed with snow.” No reply from Mom — what he didn’t know wouldn’t hurt him.

I attended Our Lady of Victory Secretarial School. For the entire school year, she drove me every school day to the home of another student of the school who had a car and was commuting to the school (thank you, Patty). For anyone familiar with the “Chazy Lake Dam,” driving through there was frequently a challenge, with limited visibility and deep drifts. Being a determined woman, she insured that I attended all of my classes and graduated from the institution. This education was instrumental in my opportunity to obtain employment, receive multiple promotions and ultimately retire from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision after 25 years of service.

Mom was widowed at 50 years old with a 15-year-old at home (my younger sister) and endured a second round of a teenager with raging hormones! Additionally, my father had bought my sister a horse shortly before he died, and Mom managed to ensure that the animal survived in spite of being cared for by two females who didn’t have a clue what they were doing.

She maintained her rural home for more than 20 years after the death of my father, which is not an easy task in the winter in Chazy Lake. However, the grounds were always neatly mowed, driveway clean in the winter and house well maintained. She ultimately sold it and moved to the LeFevre apartments on the Rand Hill Road.

She truly loved the opportunity to live with no responsibilities and being close to her favorite Montgomery Ward store. She passed away in 2001 but it seems like I spoke with her just last week. Rest in peace Mom and thank you for all you did for your family.

I hope you have/had a mother like mine — strong in character, resilience and morality. We can always find fault with our parents and our upbringing, but I am grateful for the values and opportunities she afforded to me and my siblings.