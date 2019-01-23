Remembering lost friends | Turning Back the Pages

WINTER IS SURELY HERE

Today, as I am writing this, is Jan. 19 and old Mother Nature is giving me a hard time about braving the elements to get to the Richards Library to partake in the service of their nifty micro-film machine. It looks as if this weekend we will see enough snow so that we will all be heartedly sick of it. No 100 year old newspaper reading for me today!

This year, January 2019, marks the anniversary of 38 years that I have been writing this column. Since 2003, I no longer write Neighborhood Notes, and I really miss it.

This has been a cold, hard winter for nearly everyone and spring seems very far away. What ever happened to our “January thaw?” I plan on sitting home this weekend, listening to my furnace run and reading articles about global warming.

THE "GOOD OLD DAYS"

On Jan. 3, 1918 it was 40 degrees below zero in Warrensburgh. I remember my husband, Merv Hadden telling me about a winter day when he was a teenager, probably in the early 1930’s.

He said that it was 50 degrees below zero and he walked from the area of the bridge that comes into town to the River Street area. He described the world as being eerily silent and occasionally all that could be heard was a booming sound from the ice cracking in the Schroon River. On his walk, he never saw another human being nor an automobile.

I bet that the squirrels were buried down deep that day. Talk about a good day to sit at home by the fire!

REMEMBERING FRIENDS GONE AWAY

Today is today and yesterday is history. This has been a very sorrowful time as I have personally have had several close friends pass away this winter. I very seldom mention current obituaries here, as everyone who passes away is important and no one should ever be omitted. Bear with me this one time as these were my personal friends.

Jane LeCount was my close and devoted buddy over nearly a lifetime when “our hearts were young and gay.” We could always find mischief to get into as her husband sat back and watched us in disbelief. Josiah died in 2017.

The amount of real estate she sold over 40 years in this area at LeCount Real Estate was unbelievable as no one could resist her fair and honest demeanor and her great personality. She was the “Mother of the World’s Largest Garage Sale,” and she had good reason to be proud of it, considering its great success. She was always thinking of something new and interesting to get into. She was a dynamo.

Jane was well deserving of the title, “Citizen of the year” that the chamber of commerce bestowed upon her.

Jane was 91 years old when she died Dec. 3, 2018 and there will never be another one like her.

AND THEN THE MUSIC DIED

Ernie Brown and I were friends since we both escaped the rigors of being teenagers. He had a real zest for life and he loved his family dearly. He and his wife, Anne, were married for 62 years at his death.

There were few musical instruments that Ernie could not play, but the piano was his favorite. The Saturday night square dancing crowd loved him, especially when he played in the Mitch Abood band at the local dude ranches.

He was a regular reader of this column and he used to call me, tell me stories and say, “Write about what happened fifty years ago because those are the days I can remember best, the days of wine and roses.”

Ernest W. Brown was 84 years old when he passed away on New Year’s morning, Jan. 1, his 62nd wedding anniversary. He was a fine man.

GOODBYE FOR NOW

My computer is getting winded and I must say good-bye. I will tell more secrets next week.

- Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal/Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 518-623-2210.