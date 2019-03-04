Remembrances of those long gone

GO AWAY OLD MAN WINTER

This is the winter that just never goes away, truly “the winter of our discontent.” What a pleasure it is that the calendar finally informs us that it is “March.”

This could be what they might have been saying 131 years ago in the days that preceded the great “Blizzard of 1888.” That awful day occurred on March 28, lasted 72 hours and killed 400 people. It is said that 55 inches of snow fell and some snow drifts that collected on Long Island did not entirely melt until August of that year.

SPECIAL DAY REMEMBERED

It was just 100 years ago that Warrensburgh folks had something really nice to gossip about. Before TV was invented, gossip was the town’s foremost amusement and pastime. I think that it might actually be about the same today.

Berry W. Woodward, 43, manager of the local furniture store and undertaking parlor once owned by his brother, J.A. Woodward, took it upon himself to purchase an “automobile hearse” at the outrageous cost of $3,500 to be delivered April 1, 1919.

It was said that the equipment was the best made and Berry felt that it was time to get on with the 20th century as the days of horse drawn carriages were becoming obsolete.

That glass encased carriage was a breathtaking thing of beauty! Any lucky person that rode in state in that hearse to their final resting place was indeed privileged.

At the time it was delivered, Berry made it very clear that it would be used in the business but that hearse was his own, personal treasure. I can just picture Berry out there every morning polishing the brass and glass on his prized possession.

BERRY’S TIME TO GO

Berry married Susan Eldridge in 1899. Two years later, they had a son, Preston Eldridge Woodward, and after that time Berry left his bank teller job and went into the undertaking business with his brother, Joseph A. Woodward who was an undertaker and an embalmer. He had buried many of the town’s elite in his years in business.

Their business establishment, which included a furniture store, was in the “Music Hall Block,” the building that was once just north of today’s Rite Aid Pharmacy. Joseph Woodward died April 14, 1914.

Berry Woodward, 72, died on Jan. 1, 1948. He had evidentially had a heart attack and his body was not discovered until some time later. I wonder if he took his last journey in his own hearse. I have read that he had a very large and well attended funeral.

SPECIAL PEOPLE, LONG GONE

In 1948, the undertaking business that Berry Woodward ran since the turn of the century was sold to Cass McCloskey and Lee Orton. After the music hall burned in a spectacular blaze in 1950, the business moved to the big house on 7 Mountain Ave. Judson Smith Sr. worked there with them also.

Cass was my good friend and a most lovable guy. He always had a smile and a good story to tell, and he never took life too seriously.

I will never forget the time he reached into his snow blower to unclog it and cut all the fingers off his right hand — but he took his bad luck in stride, and I never heard him complain.

Cass never allowed his sad profession to depress him, as over the years he delivered many of his friends to the Warrensburgh Cemetery. He was 75 years old when he died in 1976. Cassius McCloskey was a great guy!