Safety equipment saves lives — or at least, feet

× Expand A good steel toed boot will protect your foot from chainsaw blades.

This winter, the snows were lean until recently, and the weather cold enough, making it a great time to get in the woods and cut some trees.

Hemlock is being thinned out, some big enough to be sawed out for boards and the smaller trees will be used for firewood. The small wood can be used to fire up a stove to make some maple syrup next year or for a buddie’s outdoor wood stove.

Hemlock works well in those outside boilers. The hardwood logs, if sizable, will be sawed out for boards, while non-lumber logs and the small limb wood becomes firewood, to help ward off next year’s winter blasts.

One day, I was cutting firewood and a guy stopped in to chat. He was wondering why I was wearing all the safety equipment. I explained, as an ex-EMT, I have seen what a saw does to human meat and bone.

Nobody is tougher than a chainsaw blade humming away at high rpms. Sharp or dull, they tear through frozen wood and make chips. A person’s skin... well, they will make chips too; small bloody red ones.

As an EMT, I spent a day at the hospital working with a plastic surgeon who was working on a guy’s hand who happened to run it through a table saw. Spend a day doing that, and believe me, you will wear safety equipment and become extra careful.

I wear safety equipment consisting of a hard hat style helmet with hearing protection, safety glasses, chainsaw protection chaps, leather gloves and Chippewa logger steel toe boots.

Talking about boots, it’s a good thing I do. I was in a tight spot cutting limbs off a downed hemlock and nicked the toe of my boot. The toe leather got chewed up a bit, but the steel protected my foot — good thing. The boots were expensive, but damn well worth it. I don’t want a cloven or split hoof!

Something like that brings you back to reality very quickly. It makes you stop a moment and think! Damn that was close! It’s time to take a break, get a drink and have a sandwich. Recharge and rethink!

Accidents happen. It’s inevitable. It only takes a second of losing focus or concentration and wham, bam, trouble.

You may be tired, dehydrated, have low blood sugar, whatever. You can lose focus and become a statistic. Talk to anybody who has spent time running a saw in the woods and they will have a story to tell — maybe a good one, and maybe a bad one.

Chainsaws get run over, handles snap and break, tires get punctured, oil or gas spills and clothes get torn. Then there are widow makers and dead falls to watch out for — those branches or hung up trees that can fall and put an end to your day, week or life.

It happens. Some accidents are just accidents, but not wearing safety equipment when you are in the woods working is not an accident. It’s downright foolish.

So, if you are out there working in the woods, on your farm cutting fence posts, whatever, be safe and wear the safety equipment. One stupid accident can ruin your day or your life!

So, be careful and be safe. As far as my boot, I put some construction adhesive in the rip and went back out for another hitch, just a little more carefully though.

— Rich Redman is a Moriah-based outdoors writer. His column runs monthly. He can be reached at rangeric@nycap.rr.com.