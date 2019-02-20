Save a life, become CPR/AED certified

Elizabethtown Social Center

Become a social center certified babysitter this spring to be ready to hit the ground running for a summer job!

Our babysitter course will include three classes: CPR/AED, first aid and child care basics. The cost for all three classes is $15 for teen rec members. Non-members 12 and up can register for $25.

CPR/AED will be offered by the Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad on Tuesday, March 5, from 3-6 p.m. They will return on Thursday, March 14, noon to 3 p.m. for first aid. Participants will receive an American Heart Heartsaver FA/CPR/AED card.

Students who wish to become certified in FA/CPR/AED but not take the entire babysitter course, are welcome to do so. The cost is the same.

In May, Adirondack Community Action Programs will offer child care basics. Teens who complete all three classes will receive a certificate of completion. Please contact the center for more information.

There is still room in the defensive driving course on Saturday, March 2. Unlicensed teens may take the course for free. The class is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs only $39 per student. Register by contacting the Hill Agency at 518-428-0801, richardhill1056@icloud.com, or visit thehillagency.net. Class size is limited.

Our teen rec chess club is on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3 p.m. Teens can practice in preparation for the annual Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament sponsored by the Amsel-Prime family.

Yoga during the week of Feb. 25 includes Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday. Karin DeMuro will not have yoga on Monday, Feb 25. She will return on Monday, March 4.

Adult open pickleball is held in the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School auditorium on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the social center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.