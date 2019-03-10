Searching for Seneca Ray Stoddard

MEETING THE GREAT MAN HIMSELF

There is an old adage that when we die, we will hopefully go to heaven, and there to greet us will be all of our loved ones that ventured there before us. I hope that there to greet me also will be Snipper, my beloved little cocker spaniel that got hit by a train when I was in the first grade.

My second big worry is that after the big transition, I might only get as far as purgatory and not be able to manage to get the rest of the way over the great barrier wall into the better place. Walls seem to be a problem these days.

If I were to make it all the way, my big ambition would be to meet some of the special people that have appeared in this column over the years that have passed on before my time.

Photo provided Seneca Ray Stoddard

My number one choice would be to finally be in the spiritual presence of world famous photographer Seneca Ray Stoddard who was born in Wilton on May 13, 1844 and died on April 26, 1917 in Glens Falls.

A SPECIAL GIFT

I felt honored in April 2018 when I received from Timothy Weidner, executive director of the Chapman Historical Museum, a copy of “Water & Light: S.R. Stoddard’s Lake George” with an essay by Joseph Cutshall-King. It is a magnificent volume packed full of Stoddard’s photographs of a lost Adirondack world that we were all born too late to see.

Looking at that array of photographs that Stoddard labored to capture, reminded me of past days when I set out and came close to meeting his ghost.

VISITING ACTUAL LOCATIONS

In the early 1980s, I ventured out to see some of the fabled places where Stoddard had lived, worked and functioned.

Seneca Ray moved to Glens Falls in 1864 and opened a printing shop. The first place I looked for him was at his studio, rumored to be at 38 Elm St. in a small building that had once been a bar and restaurant.

The place was abandoned and locked up. On the door was a sign that told of a circular revolving stage inside that held a piano used for the entertainment of the customers who were long departed. The establishment was shut up, deserted and forlorn.

Was this really the place that Stoddard wrote his famous magazine article about the “Rattell snaicks” (rattle snakes) of Lake George? Through the dust and decay, I could not really feel Stoddard’s presence there.

LOTS OF GRAVESTONES, NO MAP

The next place I went was Pine View Cemetery. I finally found his small, humble stone beside a dusty roadway where he was buried next to his two wives. First was Hellen Augusta “Gussie” Potter, who died in 1906, and next to her was Emily Doty, whom he married in 1908. Emily, 79, the stepmother of Seneca’s two sons, died in 1936.

WHAT TO NAME THE NEW BABY

When Charles and Julia Ray Seneca Stoddard had a new baby boy in 1843, what better name could there have been for him than Seneca Ray Stoddard? It is a name that has survived for 102 years and we are still talking about this great man today.

The boy lost his mother when he was 10 years old, but he grew up to be a legend in the Adirondacks. I hope that I get to scramble over that wall and meet him in the great beyond.