Sixty years ago – December 1959

Historian Mabel Tucker remembered

Mrs. Matilda Camp Tucker, 62, wife of Wallace Tucker, died at her home at 88 River Street, Warrensburg, Sunday morning, Dec. 28, 1959, after a lingering illness. She was the mother of Town Historian Mabel Tucker. Matilda Tucker was buried in the Warrensburg Cemetery.

Mabel Tucker was born on April 24, 1916 in Kenyontown, Thurman. She had a brother, Beecher Tucker, three years younger. Mabel was very proud of her Indian ancestry which she acquired through the Camp family in the Indian Lake area.

She became the first town historian in the town in 1964 when she was recruited by Supervisor Maynard Baker. Maynard always said that he felt proud that this was one of the best accomplishments he made while in office.

Mabel wrote a book entitled, “Reflections and Recollections of the town with a past,” which contained a vast history of the Queen Village which was published by her loving Greenwood family after her death.

Mabel worked at her home and office at 88 River Street for 35 years from 1964 to 1999. She acquired Alzheimer’s disease, entered Westmount Health Facility on March 9, 1999 and later died there’

She possessed a large collection of research, historic letters, documents, photographs and memorabilia. Unfortunately, much of this valuable collection was lost after her death by mishandling. She was my good friend and a truly great lady.

Politics was his game

Gov. Nelson Aldrich Rockefeller, New York state governor, made a decision to not seek the Republican nomination for the presidency, which came with dramatic suddenness for the Republican Party. He told a news conference in South Bend Indiana that he will announce his decision on seeking the Republican nomination before the New Year legislature convenes on Jan. 6, 1960. The nation is engaged in a struggle to maintain world peace.

(Note Governor Rockefeller was New York State governor for 14 years. He was finally sworn in as vice-president in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 19, 1974 under President Ford. His wife was Happy Rockefeller. He was one of the most distinguished men in the country. He died of a heart attack on Jan. 26, 1979 while sitting at his desk. Those were good years!)

Death came suddenly

Arthur Hitchcock, 77, of North Creek, died suddenly Tuesday morning, Dec. 23, 1959, while attending Christmas services in the Sodom Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Florence Hitchcock, three daughters, three sons and 18 grandchildren. He was the brother of Edith Waldron and Earl Hitchcock. His body was placed in a vault until spring.

Frank H. Swinton, 77, a noted horse trainer and driver, died early Thursday, Sept. 28, 1959 at his home in Warrensburg. He was injured at the Cobleskill Fair on Aug. 27, 1959. Surviving is his wife, Mrs. Charlotte Beadnell Swinton. Burial was in the Warrensburg Cemetery.

Mystery solved

A lady, mother of the dead body found in a brook in Johnsburg, was located by District Attorney Robert Nolan who said that she admitted that the one-day-old boy discovered in a creek on Nov. 29, 1959, was hers and it had been born dead. It has not yet been decided just what charge should be brought against this mother of the child.

Remembering back

It was back in 1915 that the Warrensburg High School adopted as its official song a stirring poem entitled “A song of victory” which was composed at that time by a pupil of the academic department, Miss Francis Johnson, 14, daughter of S.E. Johnson, of Warrensburg.

Sweet and sour notes

Heavy snow promises ideal skiing for our area.

A “pail of Spaghetti” may be purchased at the Warren Inn.

A dinner party was given for Robert Bruce on the occasion of his ninth birthday anniversary, Friday evening, Dec. 11, 1959. He is the son of automobile dealer Mark Bruce and his wife, Edna Bruce., of Warrensburg. ■