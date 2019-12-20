Sixty years ago – December 21, 2019

Passing thoughts – I have been trying to think of something nice to say, about this dismal month of December, but nothing at all comes to mind. I will do much better if March ever comes around! Oh to see a dandelion growing on my lawn this cheerless cold day!

(“Lo! Winter comes with frigid train to spread his darksome cold domain on Columbia’s (Warrensburg’s) rich soil.” — Old farmer’s Almanack, January – 1820)

I would like to thank the Warrensburg Fire Department for recently coming to my aid to rescue me from a non-fire predicament. They are good guys!

Happy phone call

In the Dec. 14th issue of this column I wrote that on Nov. 8, 1959, Robert “Butch” Stetson, of Pottersville, killed a 180 pound bear on the backside of Gore Mountain and that he planned to have it mounted. I asked if anyone knew if that bear still existed.

I was happy to receive a phone call from Butch’s wife and she said that the bear was currently dwelling at their fine family eatery, the “Black Bear” restaurant, in Pottersville, where it had been since it was mounted some sixty years ago.

Before she and her husband owned the restaurant it was owned by Butch’s father, William F. Stetson Sr. This good lady made my whole day! Can you imagine, sixty years?

Phone call from a reader

In that same Dec. 14th column I wrote about the Thurman “bad boy” who, in 1959, authorities believed was out jacking deer one fine evening and was accused of trying to run down two law enforcement officers with his automobile and was ordered to appear in court. I couldn’t resist including the story as I knew him well, but I took care not to mention the young lad’s name.

I received several calls about the story from readers who remembered the incident and had a further good story to tell.

The newspaper story spread down country to the eye of the person in mention and he called me to say that he wouldn’t have minded a bit if I had mentioned his name in the story as he got a good laugh over it. Sixty years ago? It seems like yesterday! He also mentioned that he is giving thought to running for supervisor in Warrensburg next election day. I love my job!

Time to retire

I was surprised and saddened when I read on Dec. 5th’ that our beloved State Senator, Betty Little, had announced that she was set to retire. Although the lady had not any knowledge that I ever existed, she once did me a tremendous favor without knowing it.

In 1981 I started writing this column and every week I journeyed to the Richards Library for research using their micro-film machine. That good old machine was tired and cranky but I always got it to do my bidding.

One day I arrived to find that “the monster” had been replaced by a new, modern, gleaming machine that was a joy to use. Librarian Jennie Daniels Cameron told me back than that it was a generous gift, arranged for by Senator Little.

To this very day, I have never sat down in front of that fine machine that I have not said under my breath, “Thank you Betty!”

Lady from the distant past

In reading micro-film stories from the distant past, I come across stories of long gone people that I find to be most unusual. One I found interesting was in a 1919 Waresnburgh News paper and was entitled, “Little lady gone.”

Miss Betsey Preston, said to be Albany’s smallest woman, died recently in the Albany hospital after a long illness. Miss Preston was eighteen years old and was only two feet and eleven inches in height. She weighed twenty pounds.

Thought for the day – “People should not be afraid of their government. Government should be afraid of their people.” — 2019 American politics. ■

