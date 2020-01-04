Sixty years ago – January, 1960

Adobe Stock Turning Back The Pages Readers are welcome to contact Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or (518) 623-2210.

Passing thoughts

I read an announcement that stated if a person had thoughts of suicide they should call their doctor immediately. I didn’t heed this advice as I simply turned off the impeachment coverage on TV and I felt fine again.

Thought for the day

Politics is not the art of the possible. It consists in choosing between the disastrous and the unpalatable — J.K. Galbralth.

January, 1960

Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of our late president, stated her opposition to the Adirondack Northway being presently built on the grounds that it would “destroy those beautiful pines.” We should all fight with all our vigor to prevent the unnecessary destruction of a single tree, but we favor the Northway because it will preserve our human resources. (Note – How would we ever get along without it today?)

Vet with poor eyesight

Not being able to tell the difference between a black Angus calf and a black bear, cost Alwin Terrill, 20, of Pottersville, a choice between a $30 fine or thirty days in the Warren county jail. In November 1959 Terrill, a recently discharged serviceman, choose to spend his time in jail at Lake George. The burning question is we know who got the time, but who got the meat?

Bad luck, happy outcome

Stanley Noble, of Warrensburg, an employee of the Warren County Highway Department, while working in the Johnsburg area, found $60 by the side of the road, two bills, a fifty and a ten folded together.

Making inquiries, he learned that Ray Kirby of Johnsburg had recently lost that exact amount. Mr. Noble and his wife traveled to Johnsburg that evening and located Mr. Kirby who lives on the Garnet Lake Road and returned the money.

Mr. Kirby told them that nearly two weeks ago he had cashed his paycheck and on returning home found that the money was gone.

The Kirbys, who have a family of six children, were very grateful to have the money returned.

“Hap” receives award

Herrick Osborne, Warren County Superintendent of Highways, received a plaque on Monday, Nov. 9, 1959, for the “outstanding safety award” established by his well-run department during the year 1959. The award was presented by Chairman Lee Orton.

Good man gone

John L. Robinson died Saturday, Oct. 17, 1959, at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Olney Mason, South Glens Falls. Mr. Robinson was a native of Thurman and had resided there for over 80 years. He later lived in Warrensburg for about 15 years and was believed to be the oldest man living in the town.

Mr. Robinson is survived by three daughters and four sons, one half - brother, twenty-two grandchildren and forty great-grandchildren.

Burial was in the Warrensburg Cemetery and services were conducted by Rev. Roger FitzGerald, pastor of the Warrensburg Methodist Church.

Good deals for sale

Automobile salesman Mark Bruce has a 35’x10’ house trailer for sale. No reasonable offer refused. Come and take it away!

Hickey Ford Sales, 22 Main Street, Warrensburg, has 1953 and older used cars for $95 and $395 on sale.

Sweet and sour notes

Hannah Young’s 5, 10, $1 Department Store, on Main Street, Warrensburg, has a large selection of all of your needs and a good layaway plan. (Note – This store was in the building next door south of today’s Warrensburg Museum and next door north of (then) Potter’s Diner. There is an empty lot there now. When I came to Warrensburg in 1957, Mrs. Young was my landlady.)

The Warrensburg A&P grocery store is currently celebrating its 100th birthday anniversary. Fancy pork loin is on sale for 29 cents a pound. (Note – This store was directly behind the present-day Warrensburg Health Center.) ■