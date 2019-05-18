SNIP vouchers available

Photo provided Rooney

Our featured pet this week is Rooney, a 6-year-old, high-energy, lots-of-love-to-spare male dog. Rooney was originally adopted from the shelter in 2013. Rooney’s people had to move to help with the care of an elderly grandparent, so Rooney was brought back to the shelter.

Rooney gets along well with other dogs, but he’s not fond of cats. He adores children! Rooney loves to get out and go so living with an active family who enjoy hikes and long walks would be perfect for this energetic, loving dog.

If you’re thinking about spaying or neutering your cat or dog, keep in mind the North Country SPCA’s spay/neuter incentive program, SNIP. As you know, to spay/neuter is crucial to lowering the number of unwanted cats and dogs in our area.

Any person who comes to the shelter can ask for a SNIP voucher. If the voucher is used within three months with one of our nine participating vets, the NCSPCA pays a set fee for the procedure, which lowers the cost for the pet owner. More information about the SNIP program is available at the shelter.