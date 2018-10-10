Social center offering classes on driving, Medicare

Elizabethtown Social Center

On Saturday, Nov. 17, the Hill Agency will offer a New York State Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) approved defensive driving course at the Elizabethtown Social Center.

Drivers who complete this six-hour course save 10 percent on their liability, personal injury protection and collision insurance for three years and may reduce up to four points on their driving record.

Course completion is transmitted to the DMV on each student’s driving record.​

This course entails student participation, an informative workbook and three safety education films. There is no formal testing. Participation in the defensive driving course has been shown to reduce traffic accidents by 18.2 percent and repeat traffic offenses by 57.3 percent. ​

The class is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs only $35 per student. Register by contacting the Hill Agency at 518-428-0801, richardhill1056@icloud.com or visit thehillagency.com. Class size is limited.

United Health Care will offer a free presentation on Medicare at 11:30 a.m. on both Friday, Oct. 12 and Friday, Oct. 26. Get answers to Medicare questions. Registration is not required.

A free beginner platform tennis clinic will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. at the social center platform court on Lawrence Way. Equipment is provided no experience with racket sports is necessary. Clinic participants who wish to become first-time platform members will receive a discount for the 2018/19 season by signing up that day.

Yoga this week includes Karin DeMuro’s Monday class at 4:30 p.m. and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 18, writers group meets at 1 p.m. and American Legion meets at 7 p.m.

For more information about Elizabethtown Social Center programming visit elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.