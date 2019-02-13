One hundred years ago – February 1919 | Turning Back the Pages

SOLDIER BOYS COMING HOME

The immigration question in our country must be taken up and considered by Congress at once. Nearly four million of our servicemen are in the progress of receiving honorable discharges from the Army and Navy and will have to be absorbed back into civilian life in this country now that World War I has finally come to an end.

A temporary immigration restriction must be made for people seeking to become American citizens to meet conditions.

We must at once have jobs for all our own men and they are entitled to our protection now that they have served their country so well and honorably.

WARM WEATHER AT HAND

The present winter of 1918-19 will go down in history as about the mildest ever on record. No man living has seen as much sunshine in one winter as there has been this winter.

Alarm has been expressed in New York City because of this prevailing, unprecedented, mild winter which has resulted in the harvesting of virtually no or little natural ice to fill home ice boxes for the preservation of food.

It is reported that the mighty Hudson River has produced scarcely a ton. The normal usage of city dwellers is estimated at 4,000,000 tons.

Some “blue crystal” ice, in short supply, has been harvested in Chestertown, and the Kettenbach brothers are controlling the present day operations. They are currently supplying their fortunate customers while driving double and single horse sleighs.

It was just one year ago, Feb. 7, 1918, that there was a water famine in Warrensburgh due to the ice being so thick in the reservoir on Harrington Hill that the water was unable to flow — much different indeed than this year’s much warmer season.

ICE KILLS LAKE GEORGE MAN

After passing through the dangers of war during nearly two years of service in the United States Navy as a wireless operator on the battleship New York, Carl Chandler, of Lake George, while harvesting ice on Friday morning, Feb. 21, 1919, succumbed from his injuries in an accident which resulted in his death at the Glens Falls Hospital.

A chunk of ice being drawn up a chute slipped and fell on top of him. No bones were broken, but all of his numerous injuries were internal. He would have been 20 years old on March 2, 1919. In 1917, Carl graduated from the Lake George High School. He was buried in the Warrensburgh Cemetery.

BACK FROM THE DEAD

Mrs. Edith Seaman, of Bolton Landing, some time ago heard from an apparently reliable source that her husband, Private Allen Mills Seaman, was missing in action, and later on, she heard from the government that he had been killed in action.

She has just received the thrilling news from an army officer in France that Allen is alive and well. She is overjoyed at the news.

SWEET AND SOUR NOTES

On Jan. 29, 1919, ratification of the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which launched Prohibition, was certified by Acting Secretary of State Frank L. Polk.

Red measles are making another visit at Horicon, also mumps. Several cases of measles have broken out in Stony Creek and local residents fear that these cases may spread.

The appointment of Horace Hack as postmaster of Johnsburgh has been announced.

D.E, Pasco & Sons, will be selling prime maple syrup this coming spring for $1.65 a gallon.

