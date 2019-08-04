× Expand — Rich Redman is a Moriah-based outdoors writer. His column runs monthly. He can be reached at rangeric@nycap.rr.com

With the warm weather, stream fishing for trout has come to an end for now. That means it’s time for bass, sunnys, bluegills and other warmwater fishing.

I don’t have a boat, so I do other things, such as cut firewood, make house and vehicle repairs, and all those other chores while waiting for the waters to cool come fall.

The one fishing thing I did this past spring, was attend the Spey Nation event in the Altmar/Pulaski area. The Spey Nation event started in 2008 by Dan Burnside, Dave Lenhard and Geoff Schaake, who simply wanted to get the word out about two-handed Spey and switch rods. With the efforts of these three guys, the tribe is growing. Spey Nation is named for the tribe of folks who like to fish with two-handed fly rods.

A typical fly rod is cast using one hand and is usually within six to 10 feet long. Spey rods or switch rods could be 13 feet or more. These long rods give you momentum and heavy power behind the cast, allowing great distances to be covered.

Named after the River Spey in the northeast Scotland, two-handed rods were used on the river to increase the casting distance, plus to cover more area from a single spot. American salmon and steel headers are seeing the value in using these long stiff rods to shoot a large fly out across a long stretch of water, then allowing the fly to float/sink downstream and swing back in the current to hopefully entice a salmon or steelhead.

Steelheaders in the Pacific Northwest on rivers like the Klamath, Umpqua, Deschutes and Stillagaumish have been using these rods for years. Eastern rivers like the Salmon, Cattaraugus, the mouth of the Saranac, and Delaware are now drawing fishermen who use these long rods.

Held at the Pineville area on the Salmon River, the Spey Nation clan once again did a great job.

Numerous rod manufacturers were there displaying their equipment. Orvis, Hardy, Echo, Rio and many others all had displays of rods, reels, line and, of course, flies. How to fish with a Spey rod or switch rod was the main reason for attending.

Casting demonstrations were given by top-notch spey rodders. Walt Geryk, the world famous “Spey Doctor,” was there along with numerous other professionals who demonstrated the various long-range casts. The river was high due to a previous night’s storm, so it prevented everyone from getting a personal hands-on experience, but we did get to see the masters demonstrate their skills. “Relax,” “stay in the box,” “keep your eye on the anchor” and “cast inside the fly” were terms showered on us all. It’s a lot easier watching someone cast a 13-foot two-hander than to actually do it.

The daylong program raised money for the Fish Creek Atlantic Salmon Hatchery. Raising the native Atlantic salmon is the goal to stock the once-abundant spawning waters of Fish Creek, the headwaters of the Oneida Lake. Thank you to the Tailwater for hosting the barbecue for this Spey Nation event. The yearly event will be held next year at the Tailwater lodge in Altmar.

If you have a hankering to cast a two-fisted rod, hopefully maybe I’ll see you there next June. By then I’ll be able to cast my own, owner-built, 13-foot Spey rod, maybe!

With the warm weather we have had, trout streams have reached temperatures where no one should be out fishing them. Warm water holds less oxygen than cold water, and if you catch a trout in warm water, you could be signing its death sentence.

Summer is the time to fish for those warmwater species like bass, sunnys, and perch, so go enjoy life.