Spots open on New York City Fall Weekend trip

File photo Elizabethtown Social Center

The Elizabethtown Social Center, in conjunction with North Wind Tours, presents our annual New York City Fall Weekend trip!

This year’s trip features the new musical “Ain’t Too Proud,” which has received 12 2019 Tony nominations in its opening season, including Best Musical!

The Nov. 9-10 trip includes: transportation via luxury motor coach from Willsboro and Elizabethtown, dinner at Ben’s Kosher Deli in Manhattan, one night accommodations at the Woodcliff Lake Hilton, full Sunday breakfast buffet, New York Historical Society admission and guided tour, free time in Hudson Yards and Times Square and tickets to “Ain’t Too Proud” on Broadway.

The cost per person, based on double occupancy, is $418. Single, triple and quad occupancy rates are available. For more information or to register, please contact the Social Center.

Pianist Nancy Gilbertson will present “Adventures with a Piano Tickler” on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m.

Piano music by Joseph Haydn, Ottorino Respighi, Richard Cumming and Brian Dykstra will be performed by Ms. Gilbertson. There will be something for everyone from classical to rag jazz.

The concert is free. Donations are gratefully accepted and will be allocated to ongoing piano upkeep which benefits many programs, musicians and audiences at the Social Center.

Yoga during the week of May 28 includes Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday. Karin DeMuro’s Monday class will not be held on May 27. Karin will resume classes on June 3, adding in a 5 p.m. class on Wednesdays.

The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Writers Group meets Thursday, May 30, at 1 p.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.