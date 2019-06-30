Spots still available for NYC trip

File photo Elizabethtown Social Center

There are a few spots left in our fall New York City weekend trip but only until July 1!

This year’s trip features the new musical “Ain’t Too Proud,” which received 12 Tony nominations in its opening season!

The Nov. 9 and 10 trip includes: transportation via luxury motor coach from Willsboro and Elizabethtown, dinner at Ben’s Kosher Deli in Manhattan, one night accommodations at the Woodcliff Lake Hilton, full Sunday breakfast buffet, New York Historical Society admission and guided tour, free time in Hudson Yards and Times Square and tickets to “Ain’t Too Proud” on Broadway.

The cost per person, based on double occupancy, is $418. Single, triple and quad occupancy rates are available. For more information or to register, please contact the Social Center by July 1.

Karin DeMuro’s Monday yoga class will meet at 5 p.m. starting July 1. DeMuro’s new Wednesday class will continue to meet at 5 p.m. Michael Fergot offers “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” at 9 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

The class fee for any of the four yoga classes is $10 per class or $80 for a 10-class pack. Packs have no expiration date and can be used at any of the four available classes at the center. As always, all levels are welcome! Please contact Karin at kedemuro@gmail.com or Michael at yogifergot@gmail.com for more information.

The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. The Social Center will be closed Thursday, July 4. Happy Independence Day!

Mark your Tuesdays in July “On the Center Lawn!”

Starting July 9, the center will offer a 45-minute children’s performance followed by a lawn concert at 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Do not forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Performances will be held rain or shine, moved indoors if necessary. A food truck will be on site. All performances are free!

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.