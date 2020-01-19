Stoic Arnold: ready to be your quiet companion

Arnold North Country SPCA Arnold

Poor Arnold, this big boy didn’t have an easy life before coming to the shelter. He was found dumped at our front door one morning stuffed into a small cat carrier. The note left with him said that his elderly owner had passed away and he did not get along with the person’s kids. He has a bald patch of skin on his face that won’t grow fur, which we believe is an old road rash injury. Arnold often tends to look grumpy, but who could really blame him? The shelter

space is a bit cramped for such a big cat, but we’re sure that once Arnold gets a home with room to stretch out, he’ll be a lot happier.

We think Arnold is about six. This gray tabby is a calm, quiet cat who seems indifferent about other felines. His grumpy looks can be somewhat off-putting, but Arnold can be lovable and likes being pet once he warms up to you. Arnold isn’t a lap cat or one for being cuddled, but he enjoys being around people and would make a wonderful companion cat. We aren’t sure what he thinks about dogs.

Bryeanna Villani Bryeanna Villani — The Sun’s North Country SPCA’s weekly column works to publicize the shelter’s adoptable pets. Find out more at www.ncspca.org.

Arnold is a bit set in his ways and when something bothers him, he’s not afraid to make a swipe with his claws to express his displeasure. He’s a cat that needs his space to be respected, and therefore wouldn’t be a good fit around young kids.

Arnold might not be the cute, cuddly cat that most people expect with a pet, but like many of our residents, a little extra time will reveal this sweet boy’s heart of gold. Please come down and meet him. ■