Stream dreaming!

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Rich Redman Jessie Haller presented on tight line nymphing at the Middlebury Mountaineer Shop in downtown Middlebury recently. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Rich Redman Bead head nymphs are used to lure fish. Prev Next

It’s a sure sign of spring when I write about fly fishing. So, if you had a case of the winter blues and needed a night out, well you missed a beauty.

A fly fishing “how to” and “what to use” talk was held at the Middlebury Mountaineer Shop in downtown Middlebury recently.

Jessie Haller, of the Orvis Company in Manchester, Vermont, gave a great presentation on his job in product design and development. Jessie gave us an insight into how they brainstorm over making new and better products, plus how each is tested.

Jessie gets the job of taking out new rods and seeing how they perform, testing materials for new waders and vests and doing all this while out on a river or stream “working,” of course, to get a fish.

I volunteered to be the New York affiliate product tester, but that didn’t go anywhere! I did discover there are still a few of us who prefer traditional vests over all the other fishing equipment carrying items out there like chest packs, sling packs and duffle bag backpacks.

He discussed lines, line weights, tapers, coatings, smooth versus textured line and numerous other items of “afishinado” interest! Two items I didn’t know was that Orvis now owns the Scientific Anglers Company, so much of their research and development is the same. Orvis also contributes 5 percent of its pre-tax profits to conservation organizations for projects.

Photo provided Rich Redman is a Moriah-based outdoors writer. He can be reached at rangeric@nycap.rr.com.

After the brief promotional talk, Jessie got down to the meat of the program: tight line nymphing. You may have heard it called French, Polish, Spanish or other names based on where they use the style, but they all are very similar. It’s the same style of nymphing that the USA Fly Fishing team uses.

The tight line method of fly fishing uses light weight rods, two or three weight 10 footers. Bead head nymphs are used with either copper or tungsten beads to get them down deep where the fish lie. Long leaders of 15 to 20 feet are used with red and green or other color sighter tied in to act as an indicator. Usually short flip casts or tuck casts are used to get the line out.

The rod is held out with the sighter off the water, letting the nymphs drift deep through dark holding areas where a fish may be waiting for some bug to munch. When a fish goes for the nymph, the line either twitches, stops or moves letting you know you either have a bite or a snag.

Concentration, patience and confidence, along with being in the moment are important when fishing this way. Being a “space cadet” out on the water and stream dreaming off into the twilight won’t catch fish. OK, occasionally you do. I know from experience. Focus is the key!

Now, that can be a tough thing to do some days. We all like to just get away for a while, sometimes really, really far away, and fly fishing does that for us.

The talk went over stream currents and velocities and where the fish may be, how water depth affects velocity and, most importantly, that you need to get the fly down to where the fish is and have a drag free float. It all sounds so very simple until you get out with a light weight rod, 18 feet of leader and start to pinpoint your casts to cover every inch of water.

Jessie’s talk covered the basics a beginner requires, plus. He believes we all should continue to learn every day, whether it’s fishing or any other subject. Never give up and stop learning.

So, you missed a great presentation on tight line nymphing. Don’t fret though, more events are planned. The fly-fishing film show is coming in April to Middlebury as well as Lake Placid in May.

Both the Two Fly in Wilmington and the Otter Creek Classic are coming with the spring thaws, so tie up another box or two of flies — yeah, I know you already have 10 boxes, so do I — grease your reel, patch the waders and shine up the rod. Spring is really coming, believe it or not!