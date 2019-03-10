Streamside land owners eligible for buffers

Believe it or not, spring will eventually come our way. It’s 10 below as I write this, but I do have high hopes.

With the warming winds and thawing of soils, gardeners think about starting seeds and future harvests. Stream geeks think about planting trees, at least that is what many of us think about.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has a program called “Buffers in a Bag” where landowners along streams can get a free package of 25 trees (Red osier dogwood, balsam fir, white spruce or hemlock, wetland rose, pussy willow) to plant along the shoreline to provide erosion control and shade in the future.

Who is eligible to receive a buffer in a bag?

Anyone who owns or manages at least 50 feet of land along a stream or waterbody in New York state is eligible to receive a free Buffer in Bag. Properties with 50-99 feet of streamside land are eligible for one bag, and properties with 100 or more feet are eligible to apply for two bags.

Applicants must provide photos and information indicating where the trees will be planted. There is a limited supply and recipients are selected first-come, first-served so please sign up today!

Not sure if your site fits this criterion? Contact the Essex County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) office in Lewis at 962-8225 or the Trees for Tribs program by calling 518-402-9405 or emailing treesfortribs@dec.ny.gov.

Riparian buffers are vital to control erosion, they shade the river to keep water temperatures low so trout and other cold-water aquatics can survive, and they add value to your property.

The SWCD office is also looking for streamside landowners who are interested in planting large scale buffers along their river banks.

If you have a long section of stream bank that needs some TLC, give the SWCD office a call. The staff is trying to gather information on a watershed basis. They can then calculate the amount of labor time and trees with associated planting materials that may be needed to get a buffer program grant to assist landowners.

So, if you own property along the Boquet, Schroon or Ausable, or one of its tributaries, call 518-962-8225 for more information.