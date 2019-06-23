Sweet, easy-going cat available

× Expand Photo provided

Doyle is a sweet, young male cat — maybe 1 ½ years old — who was rescued from a not-so-nice situation. He is totally enjoying his new life at the shelter. He’s playful and curious, but he’s also an easy-going, laid-back guy.

When you pick him up, he’s totally relaxed in your arms. Doyle is completely comfortable with other cats and would be fine with a gentle dog. He would be a great indoor/outdoor cat for a single person or a family with children. Doyle is ready to love and be loved in his new home.

Yes, we have had a cold, wet spring but hot summer weather is coming. Remember that it is never safe to leave your dog or cat in a parked vehicle alone. Even if the window is cracked a couple of inches, if it’s 70 degrees outside, the inside of your car will be 20 degrees hotter, or 90 degrees.

On an 85-degree day, it only takes 10 minutes for your car to reach 102 degrees. In 30 minutes, the car’s interior can reach a scorching 120 degrees. Leaving a pet in a car is a violation of New York state law, but most importantly, don’t let an I-will-only-be-a-few-minutes excuse cost the life of the pet you love.