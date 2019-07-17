Sweet Pea is one sweet puppy dog!

Sweet Pea sure is one easy-going dog. The first part of her name doesn’t begin to describe this darling 1½-year-old beagle with beautifully expressive chocolate brown eyes.

Sweet Pea is quite the pretty girl, with a black back, white belly and chest and light brown body and face. She has these two black patches of fur on each temple that are symmetrical and reminiscent of a dark purple flower tucked under each ear. And when she smiles? Oh, that joyful beagle smile that fills your heart with warmth and makes you think that surely all is right in this corner of the world for this one small moment.

That Sweet Pea can smile is a true testament to the incredible spirit of the animals that come through our doors. Sweet Pea was found abandoned with another dog and cats in a house with no food or water, filled with animal feces. She was brought to the shelter and has spent the last month in the loving care of our wonderful employees and volunteers. Sweet Pea is now fixed and is ready to start on her next adventure in a new home.

Sweet Pea is what we at the shelter refer to as a “bomb-proof” dog, meaning that not much can shake her. She is not easily startled, shaken or upset. She is easily excitable, though. She loves other dogs and is always happy to greet them with a friendly wag of her tail and a sniff. She’s not quite sure what the interest in cats is, but they certainly don’t bother her.

People are where Sweet Pea’s wonderful personality really shines. She is in need of training, as she will pull on her leash and jump on people, but Sweet Pea is an interested and intelligent dog, who is food-oriented and should react well to training. As with most beagles, Sweet Pea has high energy levels so she needs a lot of time out on walks or running in a well fenced-in yard. She would make a wonderful hiking partner and a great addition to most any household.

Are you ready to join the fun? Paws Cause 2019: Tuxedos and Tails is this weekend! This year’s event takes place Sunday, July 14, from 5-8 p.m. at Marcy Field in Keene Valley. Tickets are $35 for adults, $5 for kids 6 and older and free for under 6, at the door with all proceeds benefiting the North Country SPCA. This year we will have live music provided by Annie in the Water! This band from Albany has become a favorite over the past 12 years in the North Country.

Annie in the Water has been playing some high-profile shows over the last few months as they prepared their latest album release, “Time to Play,” which dropped June 21. This is the first album the band has released since 2011 and has generated a lot of excitement.

“Annie in the Water’s music is a groovy combination of rock, reggae, funk, blues and jamstyle written with a conscious dose of positive vibes, unique melodies and heart-felt lyrics rooted in real-life experiences. With the ability to fill an entire night with original music and also render well-known covers into a signature style, fans share extraordinary experiences that can’t be seen anywhere else.”

Please join us for at Paws Cause for this extraordinary experience!