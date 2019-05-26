Sweet, senior cat available

× Expand Photo provided

Tootsie, an older cat, is this week’s featured pet. She is low maintenance, very sweet and would be content with the companionship of a gentle dog or kitty. This senior girl really needs a person to call her own. She still has plenty of sass, will make you laugh and keep your lap warm.

Tootsie came to the shelter six months ago. She was a bag of bones and flea infested. It took a few months for our staffs’ attentive and loving care to give Tootsie a new lease on life. She does need thyroid medication once a day, but it is inexpensive.

Tootsie is waiting for the loving retirement home she so deserves. If you want quiet, loving companionship, Tootsie would be perfect. And so grateful to you for welcoming an older cat into your home.