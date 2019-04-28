Sweetest dog up for adoption

Photo provided Ruby

This week’s featured pet is RUBY. Do you love wiggles? Do you find yourself obsessing over a ridiculously adorable underbite? Well then, you need to meet Ruby.

She came to us when she and the resident dog in her home were no longer able to get along. Ruby prefers to be the only pet, as she thinks it’s obvious that she deserves to be the center of attention. Once you meet Ruby, we’re certain you’ll agree! Ruby is only 11 months old and has all the wiggles and playful enthusiasm of a puppy.

Ruby is an interesting mix of malamute and bulldog and is 100 percent cute! As eager as she is to explore all the fun and interesting things outside, Ruby is happiest when she can wiggle her way into your lap.

Ruby absolutely loves to snuggle — she might try to push you over to get into your lap. She is just the sweetest — so sweet that clementines are one of her favorite snacks! We know that Ruby is easy love, but you don’t have to take our word for it. Come to the shelter to meet Ruby for yourself! But don’t wait too long; we’re sure that this amazing girl will get scooped up once the word gets out.

For more information on Ruby, her love of clementines, or the adoption process, please contact the shelter at info@ncspca.org or 518-873-5000.