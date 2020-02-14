Sweetie Suzie is a great all-around kitty!

× Expand Photo provided Columns_NCSPCA_Suzie Suzie

Suzie’s story since arriving at the shelter is different from that of most animals. She came in as a stray and was thought to be pregnant. At that time, we only had room for a crate in the hallway outside of the office. Every morning when I came in, Suzie would see me and start meowing until I gave her attention and food. It got to the point that any time she saw me in the hallway, meow, meow, MEOW! Suzie quickly wore me down. Seeing that we didn’t have an available cubby, and given her condition, I began to bring her into the office with me during the day. She enjoyed weeks of snoozing by my feet, sitting next to my computer for regular chin scratches, and intently watching YouTube videos with me while trying to learn how to use the Mac. We both loved it! Then Suzie suddenly decided she needed more room to explore and started hopping the gate every chance she got, that stinker! She would run for the outside door or go tease the dogs. And her tummy wasn’t getting bigger. Well, after an ultrasound we found out that Suzie had played us all! As I couldn’t keep her contained in the office anymore, once we had a room for her she had to go into lockdown. I still try to visit my sweet kitty friend with a handful of treats and a whole lot of love regularly, but her time as an office kitty is past.

Bryeanna Villani Bryeanna Villani — The Sun’s North Country SPCA’s weekly column works to publicize the shelter’s adoptable pets. Find out more at www.ncspca.org.

I feel there’s not enough room in this column to accurately describe this special kitty. Suzie is super sweet and adores attention, she doesn’t tolerate being held for long but will happily settle herself on your lap and nap. She loves to play with you and on her own, she goes batty for catnip toys. Suzie is a girl who fully enjoys her food, she loves Temptation treats and salmon cat food and will happily eat for a few, as she did when we thought she was pregnant. She’s smart and feisty and naughty, she’d look right at me before jumping the gate and running from the office, no matter how many ways I tried to set up the gate, even learning how to bank her jump off the filing cabinet! She is maybe two and gets along with just about anything she meets. However, we were surprised to find out that Suzie is absolutely terrified of children! I can promise you that whoever makes room for Suzie in their life will get an awesome cat with loads of personality for years to come. Please help me find my little friend her forever home! ■