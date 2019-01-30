Take advantage of class offerings at social center

Elizabethtown Social Center

The next defensive driving course has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 2. Unlicensed teens may take the course for free!

The Hill Agency offers this New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) approved six-hour course. Participants save 10 percent on their liability, personal injury protection and collision insurance for three years and may reduce up to four points on their driving record.

Course completion is transmitted to the DMV on each student’s driving record.

This course entails student participation, an informative workbook and three safety education films. There is no formal testing. Participation in the defensive driving course has been shown to reduce traffic accidents by 18.2 percent and repeat traffic offenses by 57.3 percent.

The class is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs only $39 per student. Register by contacting the Hill Agency at 518-428-0801, richardhill1056@icloud.com or visit thehillagency.net. Class size is limited.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale recently started rehearsals for its spring session. It’s not too late to join! The group rehearses every Tuesday at 7 p.m. New members are welcome; there are no auditions, but there is a weekly commitment expected in preparation for two spring concerts. Dues are $15 for the session.

There is still room in our day trip to Proctors Theater to see the Broadway tour of “Book of Mormon.” The Sunday, May 19 trip includes transportation, show and dinner.

Essential Oils 101 will be offered on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

There is no yoga on Friday, Feb 1. Yoga during the week of Feb. 4 will include Karin DeMuro’s Monday class at 4:30 p.m. and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Adult recreational pickleball is open to all levels at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School on Tuesdays at 6:15 p.m. The Ukulele Society meets Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday, Feb. 7, writers group meets at 1 p.m. Teen Rec “Pizza and Pool” is held Fridays at 6 p.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the social center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.