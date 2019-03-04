Take advantage of March Madness

× Expand Photo provided Tootsie

It’s that time of year when you just want winter to be over. Well, we can’t end winter, but we can make it a whole lot better!

Just add a cat (or two or three) to your home! That’s right, we all know that everything is better with cats. This March, we’re having a March Madness promotion at the shelter: 50 percent off all adult cat adoption fees March 1-31! They’re spayed/neutered, vaccinated and ready to go.

Whether you’re looking for a bench-warmer or an all-star point guard, we’ve got your cat! So, come to the shelter to find the right cat for your home team. Remember, regular adoption procedures still apply.

This week’s featured pet is Tootsie. Our sweet senior kitty is looking for a calm retirement home. Tootsie loves ear massages and belly rubs! She is a distinguished lady who enjoys getting love and then having a little “me time.”

Tootsie has a morning routine at the shelter of visiting her favorite mat for a little morning yoga session, watching the birds outside and then heading into her room for breakfast.

She enjoys the simple things in life. Tootsie is easy going and will do fine with other animals, so long as they respect her. She’s not afraid to put someone in their place if they get in her face. Tootsie is a queen, but she’s no drama queen.

Tootsie does take thyroid medication each day, which keeps her feeling her best. She is so good about taking her pills that it’s no big deal. Don’t let her pills stop you from bringing her home! The medication is inexpensive, so it won’t hurt your wallet.

Our Tootsie is sweeter than candy and really just wants a loving home. For more information on Tootsie, our March Madness promotion or the adoption process, contact the shelter at info@ncspca.org or 518-873-5000.

- Carla Stroud’s weekly column works to publicize the shelter’s adoptable pets. Find out more at ncspca.org