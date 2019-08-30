Tap Dance with Tony Danza

× Expand Tony Danza

Do you remember that great ’80s sitcom “Who’s the Boss?” Named after the dashing lead actor, our Tony Danza is also a strong, muscular, and outspoken type. This big handsome boy came to the shelter as a stray early in the summer. We assume he’s about five-years-old. Tony looks like a bit of a meathead, but he is a very nice dog who enjoys human attention and has one of those big lovable puppy-dog smiles with the lolling tongue. Tony is very vocal whenever he sees other dogs but that seems to be his way of loudly saying hello, as he’s been fine around them at the shelter. Cats might not go as well, as Tony shows a fair amount of interest that cats may find too intent. Tony is very friendly but with his size and strength, he likely wouldn’t be a great fit around young kids who may get knocked over in his wake.

Tony is a strong, muscular dog who sometimes forgets his strength in his excitement for interaction. Despite his size, Tony can be quite gentle. After getting out some of his excitement, he calms down and walks well. Staff has been using a halter for Tony to try and break him of his pulling habit when walking and he’s learning, but this big guy is headstrong and wants you to know what it is that he wants to do. Tony is the leader of the pack kind of dog, but his energy and strength would make him a wonderful hiking companion. While he might always lead the way, he pays close attention to your grip on the leash and changes his pace to just a tiny bit above yours. He wants to keep you moving!

Given time and plenty of treats as incentive, we’re sure that Tony will learn proper leash etiquette and more, as he’s quite an intelligent dog and is very food motivated. If you’re looking for a dog that will keep you motivated and on your toes, Tony promises to do just that! This big lug with an even bigger heart is just waiting for his new best friend, so please stop by the shelter to meet him.

Aug. 28 is Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day, a day to remember all of the wonderful animals who are no longer in our lives but will always live on in our hearts. Every one of us who has lost a special pet knows the heartbreak well, but we also know that the fond memories we have with that pet will always be with us. Animals give us so much in the way of love and companionship and ask for so little in return. If you are looking for a way to honor your dear pets or perhaps a dear friends of the animals, we have bricks and paver stones available for personalization. The purchase of a brick or paver will be used to pave a path around the flower gardens here at the North Country SPCA, with the profits going to support the shelter. Honor these loves ones with a gift that not only bears their name, but that also gives back to the animals at the North Country SPCA. Visit the link at the bottom of our homepage for the order form or call the shelter at 518-873-5000 for more information.