Teen Rec program host open house

Would you like to know more about our Teen Rec program? Those eligible for membership, or already Teen Rec members, and their parents are invited to be our guests at a Teen Rec Open House and Picnic on Friday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. Youth who live in the Boquet Valley Central School District are eligible for Teen Rec membership upon their twelfth birthday until they graduate or turn 19. Come meet staff, learn about our program, and enjoy dinner and lawn games!

Since 1939, the Social Center has welcomed youth from ELCS to apply for Teen Rec membership. In light of the recent merger of the Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport schools, the social center expanded membership eligibility to all BVCS district residents.

Member privileges include attending the Social Center’s Teen Rec hours, signing out equipment, bringing guests, participating in programming and contests that are exclusively for members, and receiving discounted rates on Center trips. Find out more on our website! Yoga during the week of Sept. 2 includes Karen DeMuro’s classes on Monday and Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, the Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club meets at Rulf’s Orchards. Please contact Louise von Brockdorff at 518-962-4095 for more information. Writers Group meets Thursday at 1 p.m.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale’s fall session starts Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. The chorale will begin rehearsing their holiday program for two mid-December concerts. New members are welcome at the start of session. No auditions are required but a commitment to attending rehearsals is strongly encouraged. Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook.