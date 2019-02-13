Teens invited to compete for top billiards title

Elizabethtown Social Center

We are almost halfway through pool tournament season in the center’s teen rec program. “Pizza and Pool Fridays” offer an opportunity for teen rec members to prove themselves worthy to compete for the top billiards title for the year.

Our first pool tournament winner this year was Jon Howard. Ben Burdo won the week two tournament. Wade Phinney took first place in the week three tourney. Maddox Rice won in week four, and Gavin Burdo won week five.

Those five players have guaranteed spots in our pool tournament of champions in March, where they and winners of the remaining tournaments will square off for the ultimate title of “2019 Social Center Pool Champion.”

Our teen rec chess club will begin Feb. 19, and meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3 p.m. Teens can practice in preparation for the annual Dr. Mel Amsel Memorial Chess Tournament sponsored by the Amsel-Prime family.

Members and their guests are welcome to participate in chess club. Participants can win prizes of Stewart’s Shops gift cards.

Also coming up in teen rec is a winter break trip to Sky Zone Trampoline Park and Adirondack Thunder hockey game in Glens Falls Friday, Feb. 22.

Teen rec members can reserve a seat on the trip by turning in $15 and a permission form by Friday, Feb. 15. After Feb. 15, the cost is $30. Non-member guests of teen rec members can register after Feb. 15; the cost is $45. Registration forms are available at the center or to print from the “Center News” page on our website.

Yoga during the week of Feb. 18 includes Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday. Karin DeMuro will not have yoga Monday, Feb. 18 or 25. She will return Monday, March 4.

There is no pickleball Tuesday, Feb. 19. Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday, Feb. 21, writers group meets at 1 p.m. and American Legion at 7 p.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the social center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.

-Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.