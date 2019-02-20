One of my favorite poems entitled “The Cold Within” was written by James Patrick Kinney in the 1960s.

It is a profound yet simple poem detailing the discrimination and segregation, not by a population of people but by each individual who believes there is something so special about themselves to believe they are better than everyone around them.

Sadly, it is just as relevant today as it was back then. Reading this poem recently, I am reminded that discrimination still exists and it demonstrates the damage done when people display racism, bigotry and other such feelings of hatred. By the use of few, precise words that flow through this poem, the scenario is so easy to visualize.

I can see an isolated, old log cabin being barraged by strong winds and drifting snow against a rugged plank door and covering single-paned windows. I can almost feel the meek remnants of a fire possibly left by an earlier visitor.

There are little more than smoldering ashes with just enough tiny flames remaining to ignite the smallest of logs.

“The Cold Within”

“Six humans trapped by happenstance

In bleak and bitter cold

Each one possessed a stick of wood

Or so the story’s told.

Their dying fire in need of logs

The first man held his back

For of the faces round the fire

He noticed one was black

The next man looking ‘cross his way

Saw one not of his church

And couldn’t bring himself to give

The fire his stick of birch.

The third one sat in tattered clothes.

He gave his coat a hitch.

Why should his log be put to use

To warm the idle rich?

The rich man just sat back and thought

Of the wealth he had in store

And how to keep what he had earned

From the lazy shiftless poor.

The black man’s face bespoke revenge

As the fire passed from his sight.

For all he saw in his stick of wood

Was a chance to spite the white.

The last man of this forlorn group

Did nought except for gain.

Giving only to those who gave

Was how he played the game.

Their logs held tight in death’s still hands

Was proof of human sin.

They didn’t die from the cold without

They died from the cold within.”

— Jan Gosselin retired from NYSDOCS after 25 years of service. She lives in Plattsburgh with her husband Bob and has three daughters, three grandsons and one great-grandson. Readers are welcome to contact Sun columnist Jan Gosselin at adirondackgrannygoose@gmail.com.