On the other side of the door, our newborn daughter is sleeping snugly in her pretty new crib. I never knew I could love anyone as much as I love that sweet little body.

She has only been here for a few days but it seems like this house has never been without her. Memories of morning sickness, backaches and bloated belly have been erased from my mind as I enter the room and stand over her crib watching her in awe.

On the other side of the door, is a toddler. Life with her is down right exhausting. She never runs out of energy and her nonstop questions can be tiring:

“Mommy, why does the kitty purr? Mommy, where do birds come from? Mommy, where is the moon?”

It has taken me an hour to get her to bed between “Please read me another story,” “I have to go to the bathroom” and “Can I have a drink?”

I am sure I will miss these days in the future, but what I am missing most now is sleep!

On the other side of the door are our three daughters, all under the age of five. It is so rare that they are all sleeping at the same time.

I am enjoying a few minutes of silence since, when one awakens, it will create a chain reaction because she will make certain that the other two are also up and at ‘em.

It amazes me how three little girls with the same mother and father can look so different.

The oldest has medium brown hair with a medium complexion; the middle one has very dark hair and an almost Oriental look about her and the youngest is definitely taking her time growing what will be blond hair with her fair complexion.

On the other side of the door, I hear conversations and laughter as three adolescent girls share thoughts and events relevant to teenage activities. I suspect it is not a bad thing that I cannot comprehend the subject matters they are talking about.

I hear a boy’s name, remarks about someone’s teacher and a sentence that sounds a lot like “Don’t tell Mom” with a couple of giggles following.

The former occupants of this room have begun their adult lives and have vacated our home, creating what is referred to as an “empty nest.”

Thus, on the other side of the door of what was once a nursery, a toddler’s playroom and a teenagers’ room has now become silent. I often wished for a room to do crafts, paint, sew, etc. but the lack of chatter and laughter takes away some of the enjoyment of my special room.

On the other side of the door, I hear giggles and chatter from my little grandson as he wakes from his nap. It is definitely wonderful to hear a repetition of the baby sounds from so long ago.

However, the joy that comes from grandparenting and the knowledge that you are only responsible for these treasures for a brief period before your tired self can send them home has a certain charm to it that raising children lacks. I am also learning that baby boys definitely rattle the sanity of a woman who raised baby girls.

I am certainly aware of future situations of “the other side of the door” I might possibly encounter, such as hospital and nursing home rooms.

However, at this time, I am simply very content just enjoying our cozy home and my husband, both of which are awaiting my entrance on the other side of the door.

— Jan Gosselin retired from NYSDOCS after 25 years of service. She lives in Plattsburgh with her husband Bob and has three daughters, three grandsons and one great grandson. Readers are welcome to contact Sun columnist Jan Gosselin at adirondackgrannygoose@gmail.com.