The end of the rainbow!

× Expand Photo by Rich Redman Volunteers stocked 400 rainbow trout along the Ausable River.

SALMON HISTORY

If you like history and love to fish Lake Champlain or its big tributaries, then here is something for you. On June 21 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House in Ticonderoga, Dr. Bill Arden, the senior fish biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will be presenting a “Fishy History of Salmon in Lake Champlain.”

This program will cover the once vibrant population of landlocked salmon and what caused its downfall in the mid-1800s. The history and the future of landlocked salmon will be discussed.

TROUT STOCKING

Photo by Rich Redman Mike Thatcher with 3-year-old rainbow trout.

Speaking of fish, just the other day a group of us trout-hugging volunteers stocked some beautiful fish into the Ausable River. Four hundred colorful, 3-year-old rainbow trout raised at the Essex County Fish Hatchery in Crown Point were set free along the riverbanks.

Mike Thatcher, who works at the hatchery and was handling the wheel of the rig that day, netted out 400, 14-16 inches of Crayola crayon multi-colored rainbow trout.

The bucket brigade volunteers included Bob Farkas, Tom Gale, Tom Gale Jr., Gilles Lamarche, Herb Pierson, Gordon Smith, Nic Thorton, Dave Mowbray, Tom Conway and myself. Conway, of the Two Fly Shop in Wilmington, was the coordinator, choosing the prime locations for the release.

From stop to stop, we talked fish and fish habitat, native black willows and how to improve the river so less stocking and more wild fish may exist. The economics of our Adirondack area thrive in part due to the cold-water trout fishery.

Bucket after blue bucket we carried of cold-water and fresh fish to their new home. Fast water sections of the river were chosen. Rainbows like swift, oxygenated water, and there was plenty of that. Poison ivy and steep rip-rap shorelines couldn’t stop us from our mission.

We handed bucket to bucket down the chain gang line. The wettest spot was the hand-off from the top of the truck where the fish were netted and fed into the buckets and handed down to the man on the ground. Rainbows like to jump and splash and the hand-off was a wet one.

A few of the bows even jumped out of the buckets as they were handed down the line from man to man. The scramble was on to get the fish out of the poison ivy and back into the buckets and to the river.

There will be a few itchy volunteers scratching away after the poison ivy pickup!

As the last bucket of fish was handed off and set free in the frothy waters of the Ausable River, we found the end of the rainbow!

It was a good day. Thank you to all the volunteers who gave their free time to help out.