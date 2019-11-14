The farm of yesterday

I grew up on a small farm and have many memories of the simple things in life that such a rural lifestyle provided. Our small herd of 18-20 cows was hand milked. There was no tractor and a team of horses provided the “power” to pull a plow, haul firewood from the woods, etc. There was no hay baler; the hay was “bunched” and loaded onto a wagon by hand. Our new calves became family pets. As a result of this aspect of my early life, I have always been intrigued by old abandoned farms and the stories they undoubtedly hold.

My daughters, my sister and I have what others might find to be a strange hobby. Some may even consider it trespassing. I think of it more as an offering of respect. Without disturbing the surroundings, we enjoy strolling around these often decrepit and overgrown sites. The barns are slowly being reclaimed by trees and vines and, most surely, many animals are finding protection in them. If you close your eyes and open your mind you can see the breath of the cattle on a cold winter day as they wait patiently to be milked, the slow stroll of an old farmer as he yet again wakes up before dawn to begin his day. Rusty, long-forgotten equipment is sitting in an overgrown field as if someone meant to come back to it the next day but, instead life just stopped.

We enjoy looking into the windows of the old houses. Sometimes they are left as it the person just walked out the door, leaving behind dishes in the sink, the newspaper on the table and perhaps the remnants of a farm wife’s mending. All a sad reminder of what was once a thriving household, inhabited by a family who started the day with a hearty breakfast and good conversation. In my mind’s eye I see a house that was once a hub of activity. I see a mother hanging sheets on a clothesline, kids in the yard playing tag or hide-and-seek and a man out in the backfield behind a plow being pulled by a team of horses.

I sometimes wish there was the possibility to return to a simpler time but, sadly, our society has moved beyond the wonder of those peaceful times. My memories may have faded a bit but the principle of that life will never leave me. People had respect for hard work, their animals, their property and their neighbors. Everything you had was earned, not handed to you. There was compassion and kindness extended to those around you. Instead of living in a city full of people you didn’t know, you lived in a town or village where your neighbors had lived in the same house for generations and you most likely saw them every Sunday at church.

I felt a connection in my little world which consisted of the small “town” of Chazy Lake. My first four years of school were under the tutelage of Delia King who taught all of the classes in the little one-room schoolhouse. Any tragedies that might occur in our community were eased by the support and assistance of the neighboring farmers and their families. No matter if it was a barn fire or a tragic death, you could be confident in the fact that you had the support of everyone around you.

Today life runs at a much faster pace. People rarely take the time to get to know their neighbors, let alone members of their communities. It is difficult for many to feel compassion for someone they have never met and, as the newspapers and social media are drowning in negativity, perhaps we have become desensitized to it.

I am thankful for memories which can bring me back to a time which has always provided serenity and calmness at times when those emotions can be scarce. If SUN readers have time during this Thanksgiving season, take a minute or two to greet a neighbor or give a quick call to a friend or relative that you have not heard from in a while. Make some memories. ■

