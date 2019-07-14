The Great Golf Drive

File photo

A dear friend from high school now resides in Florida with her husband and they spend several months “up North” during the summer. She and I make sure to get together as often as possible for lunch during these short months.

Recently on a beautiful sunny day — we have finally gotten a few of those after a rather chilly spring — I mentioned that I had heard great things about a restaurant/golf club in Port Kent and suggested that we go there. Most definitely for the restaurant, not the golf club as neither of us are golfers. She got directions from someone familiar with the location and we were on our way.

First clue that we might be in trouble - we were driving south on Route 9 and her directions advised a right turn. Knowing that Port Kent was between Lake Champlain and Route 9, I ignored the “right turn” instruction and took a left on a road I was not familiar with. Doing my best to comply with my friend’s directions, I tried to take a “left after a right jog,” which brought us to a dead end street. No golf course here! Retracing our tracks, we managed to locate several more dead-ends. At this point, we felt more like mice in a maze than friends looking for a nice lunch. We decided to have a “do over,” returning to Route 9. Driving straight in without any “jogs,” I thought we finally had it. Her next direction to “Go over the railroad tracks” stopped me in mine. We were within 15 feet of the lake with the tracks between us and the lake … not driving over those. So, made a U-turn and headed back the way we came.

Aha! I just remembered that I have a GPS on my phone and perhaps I should try that! Wow — my phone says we are 6 minutes from the course. A bit more driving indicates we are now 9 minutes away — what kind of GPS time machine are we traveling in? Another U-turn. Directions sadly bring us back to the road near the lake and railroad track that we have already visited.

Somehow now the phone indicates that we are just a couple of minutes from the golf course!

Suddenly my friend said, “You just went by a sign with the restaurant’s name on it.”

So, U-turn No. 3 brought me to a somewhat faded sign that, indeed, had the right name on it, along with a map of building lots available. There was no mention of a restaurant or golf course but the word “Harmony” is what we had been looking for so it must be the right place.

Excitedly, we make what we hope is our final turn. The road leading us up past the sign was gravel, narrow and one-way. My friend commented on the existence of large stones on either side of the road that ensured that only one vehicle could get through at a time (and it best not be too big). Such a strange thoroughfare leading us to what we understand is a fine restaurant.

While enjoying the slow ride across beautiful, rolling hills and gentle curves, we finally saw the restaurant in the distance. Upon reaching the “summit,” it became obvious that my bright red Camry was definitely out of place and we were truly lucky no one needed the road while we were traversing it. I am pretty certain that my car and a golf cart (the intended use of our little path) would not have been a good fit. Who knew there was a fourth option for one’s GPS — will you be driving, walking, taking a bus or utilizing a golf cart? We calmly drove through the sea of golf carts to the sounds of “Fore!” in the background, as we made our way to a lovely lunch amidst uncontrollable laughter from us and strange looks from others standing outside.