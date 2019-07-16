The Puppet People return with ‘On the Center Lawn’

File photo Elizabethtown Social Center

Join us Tuesday, July 16, for puppet theater followed by cool jazz “On the Center Lawn!”

The Puppet People will return this year presenting “The Firebird” at 6 p.m. Inspired by the Russian folktale and popular ballet, watch as the impossible is possible when the mythical firebird comes to life and Ivan and Princess Yelena team up to break the enchantment placed over their kingdom.

This magical puppet fantasy features beautifully handcrafted marionettes, lavish costumes, vivid sets and a large body puppet. Masterfully accompanied by Stravinsky’s musical score from the ballet of “The Firebird,” children will love this performance while exploring themes such as cooperation, friendship, courage, self esteem and responsibility.

The children’s performance is followed by a lawn concert featuring the best jazz in the North Country at 7 p.m.

The Adirondack Jazz Repertoire Ensemble is an exciting high energy band with local professional musicians who play a wide range of styles of music. The group plays jazz, funk, rock, Motown, Dixieland and more!

The AJRE features members of the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra: Matt Pray (trumpet), Mike Nystoriak (trombone), Wayne Davison (alto sax), Todd Pray (tenor sax), Neil Wright (piano), Mike Iturrino (guitar), Bob Garrow (bass) and Mike Lewandowski (drums).

Do not forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Performances will be held rain or shine, moved indoors if necessary. All performances are free!

Papa Duke’s BBQ will be on site 5:30-7:30 p.m. offering smoked goodies like ribs, brisket, chicken, pulled pork and mac and cheese.

Yoga classes continue through the summer on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. with Karin DeMuro, and Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. with Michael Fergot.

Ukulele Society meets Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Writers Group meets Thursday, July 18, at 1 p.m.

Find the schedule and more information at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or call 518-873-6408.