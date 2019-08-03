The way we were

× Expand File image

The old saying is that everything changes while everything remains the same. I look back at the way we are now and at things as they were 100 years ago and it is almost like the same play but with different actors. “Those that do not study history are destined to repeat it” is surely a sad fact.

Back in 1919 there was much strife and bloodshed in our country against black people and Jews, and today there is a hot war between the Republicans and the Democrats. We can only pray for the day that the realization will come that we are one people, all human beings under one flag and work to solve our many problems before they overcome and destroy us.

LOST TO THE AGES

In Warrensburg we are indeed proud of our local hero, aviator Floyd Bennett, a young boy who was born in Virgin Hollow on Truesdale Hill and grew up on Third Street here in town before he went on to glory and died at the young age of 38. I am reminded of the old movie “All the King’s Men,” where the guy says, “Live fast, die young and have a good-looking corpse.” Today Floyd lies in Arlington Nation Cemetery, his name and deeds confined to the history books.

Many years ago an elderly lady who lived on Thomson Street told me that she used to see Floyd every morning when he took the family cow from his aunt and uncle’s house on Third Street up to the town pasture on the “Klondike,” at the mountain overlooking River Street.

A hundred years ago, in 1919, just after World War I, Floyd was enlisted in the Navy Aviation program in Air Mechanics at Hampton Roads, Virginia. Assigned to the USS Richmond to participate in catapult testing, he caught the eye of Commodore Richard E. Byrd and they later, in 1926, so the story goes, made the famous 15-and-a-half-hour flight to become the first ever to fly over the North Pole. Their plane was called the “Josephine Ford,” named for automobile mogul Henry Ford’s granddaughter.

Today we oft time remember Floyd when we pass our beautiful little bandstand here in town, which was built in 1929 in Floyd Bennett Park, the year after he died in Quebec.

I remember him when I look at the little, old patent medicine bottles on the window sill over my kitchen sink that I dug up many years ago when I visited Floyd’s old home in Virgin Hollow.

SAME TIME, DIFFERENT YEAR

In 1919, fewer horses were on the road, and some that could afford it had an automobile, thanks to Henry Ford. Fuel for cars was only sold in drug stores.

The average wage, since 1910, was 22 cents an hour, and only 8 percent of homes had a telephone. Many Warrensburgh people worked at the Woolen pants factory on Milton Avenue, on property where I now live, and they were happy to reap that good wage.

Ninety percent of doctors did not have a college education, and many were lucky if they graduated from grammar school. They relied upon on the job training.

Thought for the day: On May 31, 2019, there was an interesting program on television about Admiral Richard Evelyn Byrd. He was said to have been an ardent believer in alien visitors to our planet and believed that there could very well be a danger to earthlings from a future attack by them.

He also believed that the Earth was hollow with an entrance in the North Pole and that aliens were stationed there. This all sounds weird and far fetched, but later, as I read his words in his book, a lot of what he said made sense. Either way, it makes good reading.