This Great Dane is a great dog-in-training

Neal is just something else, this big, handsome, goofy dog has a huge heart and a joyful personality. Neal came to the shelter as a stray. We think the black and white Great Dane is less than two years old. This big boy doesn’t know that he’s not quite a puppy anymore, he wiggles and bounds in happiness whenever he’s around people. Neal absolutely adores people, though a little too physically at times if you know what I mean. But Neal is an intelligent dog, he just needs a lot of work to learn his manners. He is completely untrained, but as he aims to please and is extremely motivated by treats, we’re sure Neal’s bad habits will begin to improve. He is an energetic dog who loves to be active outdoors and will need plenty of physical activity to help calm and focus him on his training.

Bryeanna Villani Bryeanna Villani — The Sun’s North Country SPCA’s weekly column works to publicize the shelter’s adoptable pets. Find out more at www.ncspca.org.

As Neal is new to the shelter, we’re quite not sure how he feels about interacting with other pets yet. So far he seems completely unphased by the other barking dogs. Given his energetic nature and that he doesn’t seem to grasp just how big he really is, Neal won’t be a good fit around small children. Neal has so much potential just waiting for someone willing to do the work to help this big pup become a truly great dog. Please come down and meet Neal today, we know he’ll make you smile. ■