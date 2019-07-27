Tip your hat to this little Lady

Say hello to Lady, another super-sweet beagle here at the NCSPCA (we do have more than just beagles at the shelter, I promise). Lady is about a year old. She is a small beagle but she has a huge, loving personality that is just waiting to fill some very lucky family’s home.

Lady came to the shelter pregnant at around 10 months old, barely more than a puppy herself. Here at the shelter she gave birth to five absolutely adorable Adirondack mutts, who have all gone on to loving homes. Lady wasn’t the most attentive first-time mother that we’ve seen, though how could you blame her at her young age? Now that her puppies are gone, Lady has been spayed and is ready to go back to being the center of attention herself. And the center of attention, or the center of your lap, is exactly where Lady wants to be!

This little girl is happiest when she’s in the company of others and is not a dog who anyone would describe as an independent single lady. She does have some separation anxiety, so she would fit in beautifully with a busy and established family, particularly one that already has a dog who could use a loving companion. Lady gets along great with other dogs and also with cats, but her true passion is people and particularly kids. Lady is in her glory around children who want to pet her and play with her, who will cuddle with her and let her cover their faces with adoring doggy kisses.

The combination of her age and her breed means Lady really enjoys being active. She loves going out for walks and has a habit of bringing one of her stuffed toys along with her for the jaunt. It’s a cute habit that recalls the famous “Peanuts” character Linus, taking his blanket along everywhere he goes. She can’t seem to get enough time outside, as the second she’s brought inside she’ll whine around the toy in her mouth while looking at the door. Lady is petite even for a beagle and she has short little legs, but she’d be a great hiking partner on easy trails with her unending enthusiasm for the outdoors. Or if hiking’s not your style, Lady would also love a big fenced-in yard to run around and play in. She doesn’t get the concept of fetch but that doesn’t mean that she’s not up for fun, because the fun is playing with you! Wherever you go, Lady wants to be with you, sitting at your feet looking up at you with her adoring gaze. You couldn’t ask for a better best friend than Lady.